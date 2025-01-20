Monday, January 20, 2025
ICSSR-Sponsored 2-Week Capacity Building Programme Commences at USTM

By: Bureau

Date:

Guwahati, January 20:  The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) marked the successful inauguration of a two-week Capacity Building Programme titled “Advancing Social Sciences: Exploring Contemporary Research and Teaching Methods” today. Organized by the Department of Rural Development, the programme is sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi. Running from January 20 to February 1, the initiative brings together 30 selected research scholars and faculty members from various social science disciplines.

The inaugural event featured a keynote address by Dr. Abhigyan Bhattacharjee, Professor at the Department of Management, North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), who offered valuable insights into the evolving role of social sciences in academia and policymaking, according to a Press release.

Prof. G. D. Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of USTM, delivered the welcome address, emphasizing the critical role of capacity-building initiatives in enhancing research and teaching standards within social sciences.

Dr. A. H. Barbhuyan, Academic Registrar of USTM, delivered the Inaugural Address, underscoring the relevance of contemporary research methodologies in tackling societal challenges.

The vote of thanks was extended by Dr. Papiya Dutta, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Rural Development, USTM, who acknowledged the contributions of speakers, participants, and organizers for their dedication to making the programme a success.

The inaugural day also featured an enlightening technical session on “Fundamentals of Research Methodology,” conducted by Dr. Abhigyan Bhattacharjee, providing participants with a robust foundation in effective research practices. The afternoon sessions were led by Prof. Sambit Mallick from the Department of Humanities & Social Sciences, IIT Guwahati, who conducted an in-depth, two-part session on “Research Design and Planning.”

Over the course of the programme, participants will engage in sessions aimed at developing research capabilities, enhancing proposal-writing skills, and fostering ethical research and teaching practices. Eminent experts from prestigious institutions such as IIT Guwahati, NEHU, Tezpur University, and ICSSR will conduct sessions on advanced research methodologies, academic writing, grant proposal development, project management, and innovative teaching techniques.

Designed for research scholars and faculty members, the programme aims to empower participants with contemporary knowledge and skills, driving growth and innovation in social sciences.

