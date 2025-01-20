Monday, January 20, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Actor to be kept under medical supervision for one more day

By: Agencies

Date:

Mumbai, Jan 20: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who continues to recover after a knife attack, will not be discharged on Monday in all likelihood. The team of medical professionals have decided to keep the actor under supervision for one more day.

As per the sources, the actor will be discharged either on Tuesday or Wednesday. Saif was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine.

The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened. The actor was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room.

He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder. Mumbai police have arrested the accused from Thane, and have given the statement on the accused being a Bangladeshi national who illegally entered India.

The attacker, identified as Mohammed Shehzad, was a national-level wrestling champion when he resided in Bangladesh. Earlier, Shehzad had said in his statement that he was unaware about the identity of the actor. He is in police custody after he was produced in the Bandra Court on Sunday.

The accused’s statement about him being oblivious to the celebrity status of the actor seem to be congruent to the statement of the rickshaw driver, who also said that he didn’t realise that he was taking the Bollywood actor to the hospital.

The rickshaw driver also said that the actor’s elder son, Taimur, from his marriage with Kareena Kapoor Khan, accompanied him to the police station. At the time of incident, the actor’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan was present at home along with other members of the family as they all were sleeping.

IANS

