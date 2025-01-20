Monday, January 20, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

TikTok shuts down as US ban takes effect

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Houston, Jan 19: TikTok’s app effectively shut down in the US, just hours before a law banning the popular video-sharing platform was set to go into effect.
The app was shut down on Saturday.
“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now,” a message reads when American users open the app.
“We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!” While the Biden administration dismissed TikTok’s shutdown threat as a “stunt” and handed enforcement to the Trump administration, TikTok maintained that without clear assurances, it had no choice but to suspend its services in the US.
An internal email to employees stated that President Trump has expressed his intention to work on a solution to restore TikTok once he assumes office on January 20th. TikTok assured teams are working to resume services as soon as possible. On Saturday evening, a warning appeared in both TikTok and CapCut apps at 9 PM Easten time: “We regret that a US law banning TikTok will take effect on January 19th, forcing us to temporarily suspend our services’. (PTI)

