Nottingham Forest’s title challenge strengthens

MANCHESTER, Jan 20: Nottingham Forest’s unlikely title challenge goes from strength to strength after a 3-2 win against last-placed Southampton in the Premier League. Manchester City is up to fourth after routing Ipswich 6-0.

Premier League

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s season lurched further into turmoil Sunday after a 3-1 loss to Brighton. It was a seventh defeat in 15 games overall under new head coach Ruben Amorim and highlighted the massive job the Portuguese has on his hands to revive the record 20-time English champion.

Tottenham’s woeful campaign also sunk to new depths with a 3-2 loss at relegation-fighting Everton.

Forest flying high

The season’s unlikeliest story goes on.

It’s nine games unbeaten in all competitions for third-placed Forest, which is six points behind Liverpool and level with Arsenal in second.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s team has won seven of its last eight league games, but had to withstand a fightback from Southampton after going 3-0 up at halftime through goals from Elliot Anderson, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Chris Wood for Forest.

It took Ola Aina’s athletic goalline clearance to prevent Southampton from making it 3-3 deep into added time. Jan Bednarek and Paul Onuachu scored for Southampton.

City rout

Fresh from signing a new contract until 2034, Erling Haaland was on the score sheet as defending champion City routed Ipswich at Portman Road.

Haaland’s 22nd goal in 29 games this season came when City was already 4-0 up against relegation-threatened Ipswich.

Phil Foden scored two, with Mateo Kovacic, Jeremy Doku and James McAtee also netting.

The win moved City up to fourth on goal difference ahead of fifth-placed Newcastle. (AP)