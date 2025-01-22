Sabalenka reaches semis as Gauff bows out

Wednesday, January 22, 2025
MELBOURNE, Jan 21: Aryna Sabalenka’s bid for a third consecutive Australian Open championship will continue after she got past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 in a surprisingly difficult quarterfinal Tuesday night.
The No. 1-ranked Sabalenka has now won 19 matches in a row at Melbourne Park and will face her good friend, No. 11 seed Paula Badosa, in the semifinals Thursday.
Sabalenka had run her set streak to 25 at the place — dating all the way to the 2023 final.
This was when she grabbed the opener against 2021 French Open runner-up Pavlyuchenkova.
But Sabalenka had a hard time harnessing her intimidating strokes on a windy evening in Rod Laver Arena until doing so down the stretch and collecting the last three games after the third set was tied at 3-all.

GAUFF LOSES TO BADOSA

Coco Gauff’s forehand and serve abandoned her in the worst way and at the worst time at the Australian Open on Tuesday, and the No. 3-seeded American was eliminated in the quarterfinals by No. 11 Paula Badosa of Spain 7-5, 6-4.
Gauff entered the match at Rod Laver Arena with a 9-0 record in 2025 and on a 13-match winning streak that dated to her title at the WTA Finals in November. Using tweaks to some key strokes to great effect in the hopes of earning a second Grand Slam title at age 20, the 2023 U.S. Open champion had only dropped one set through four matches at Melbourne Park this year.
“She’s full of confidence. But I’m playing well, too,” Badosa said ahead of the contest.
“I’m ready to face her.” Was she ever. And Badosa now heads to her first Grand Slam semifinal at age 27.
“I’m a bit emotional,” said Badosa, who had been 0-2 in major quarterfinals. “I wanted to play my best tennis. I think I did. . I’m super proud of the level I gave today.” (PTI)

