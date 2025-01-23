RANCHI, Jan 22: Kathryn Mullan’s double strike made all the difference as Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers beat Delhi SG Pipers 2-0 in a Women’s Hockey India League match here on Wednesday.

Mullan scored in the 21st and 33rd minutes to hand the Bengal Tigers all the points from the match.

With this win, Bengal Tigers have seven points, three fewer than Soorma Club and Odisha Warriors.

Bengal Tigers need to secure a massive victory in their final match against Soorma to have any chance of making it to the final.

It was an engaging first quarter of play with both teams vying for domination in the midfield.

The only goal-scoring chance of the quarter was created by Bengal Tigers when they won a penalty corner in the 13th minute. Captain Udita’s effort was dealt with by the SG Pipers defence. The Bengal Tigers defence did extremely well to limit the SG Pipers to just three shots on goal.However, it just was not their night as the Bengal Tigers held on to secure an important win. (PTI)