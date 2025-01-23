Thursday, January 23, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

South Africa expresses concern over US announcement to withdraw from Paris Agreement

By: Agencies

Date:

Johannesburg, Jan 23: South Africa has expressed “profound regret” over the US decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, said a government official on Thursday. This came after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday announcing the country’s intention to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. South African Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Dion George said the withdrawal is an abdication of the global responsibility that damages multilateralism, international law, and trust between nations.

“The Paris Agreement represents the most flexible and dynamic approach to addressing climate change. All countries have a common responsibility to act, with varied capabilities under the Paris Agreement,” said the minister.

He said the United States, which has contributed significantly to global warming and the climate crisis affecting the world, has a moral obligation to lead in reducing emissions and support developing economies in contributing to the global effort, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We recall the substantial contribution that previous US administrations have made to facilitate South Africa in addressing climate change, including the recent support to South Africa’s just energy transition partnership,” the minister said, calling on the current US administration to take its commitments under international law seriously, and carefully consider the ramifications of its withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.

George reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to realizing the goals set out in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement while expressing hope that the global community will continue tackling climate change with the urgency it deserves.

IANS

