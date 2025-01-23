The reason why Kareena Kapoor Khan didn’t accompany hubby Saif to hospital after knife attack

Mumbai, Jan 23: The details behind the knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, are beginning to emerge. While earlier there were questions about the actor’s wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s whereabouts, it has now come to light that the actress was drunk after attending the party of her friend, actress Sonam Kapoor.

As per the sources, when Kareena came home, she was in a very drunken state, if she went to the hospital and went to the police, many questions would be raised about her condition and in such a situation her videos and photos would be leaked in the media, so she decided not to come out herself.

She had gone to her sister Karisma Kapoor’s house after the incident. After the attack on Saif, the on-duty Knight PI was investigating the matter. Usually, any incident that takes place at night is investigated by the night PI on duty and the next day the senior officer decides whom to hand over the investigation of the case. The same happened in this case too.

After the night incident, the next day the case was handed over to the Crime PI from the Night PI. Mumbai Police dismissed the theory that IO has been changed. A week ago, Saif was attacked by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh’s room during the wee hours of Thursday.

The actor reportedly went to the hospital on his own, and was accompanied by his son Taimur. As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off the accused.

The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which were said to be serious as they were closer to his spine. The incident took place as the accused allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.

IANS