Friday, January 24, 2025
Foreigners’ detention: Assam CS asked to appear before Supreme Court

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, Jan 24: The Supreme Court has directed the chief Secretary of Assam to appear before it through virtual mode and clarify the reasons for non-compliance with the court’s earlier order seeking information pertaining to detention of foreign nationals at a transit camp in the state.

The order was passed recently by a two-Judge bench of the apex court while dealing with the issue of deportation of about 270 persons at the detention centre/transit camp in Assam, including 66 persons from Bangladesh.

Notably, the court had earlier asked the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) and Assam government to state how the foreign nationals at the camp would be deported.

The court had granted six weeks to the state to file a compliance affidavit and put on record reasons for detaining 270 foreign nationals in the transit camp and details of the steps taken by the state government for deporting them.

“We find from the annexure to the affidavit that some of the foreigners are languishing in the camps for about 10 years and more. The affidavit does not give any justification for detaining 270 persons and moreover steps taken to deport them are not set out. This is a gross violation of orders of this court. We direct the Chief Secretary of the State of Assam to remain present through VC and explain the non-compliance,” the court stated in the order.

In December 2024, the apex court had directed the Assam government to file a comprehensive affidavit mentioning the names of persons detained in the detention camp. Besides, the court sought documents justifying their detention in the camp and steps taken by the state government for deporting the detainees in the camp.

Listing the matter on February 5, 2025, the court further directed the state to comply with the first part of the direction issued on December 9, 2024, according to which an additional chief secretary of the state had to visit the detention camp and file a report.

China’s construction of world’s largest dam poses risks to livelihoods of millions: Arunachal CM
