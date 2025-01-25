Flower show adds to grandeur of Shillong Raj Bhavan

Shillong, Jan 25: The Raj Bhavan here in collaboration with the Shillong Agri Horticulture Society and the State Directorate of Horticulture organised the first ever flower show in Raj Bhavan.

The show was inaugurated by the Meghalaya Governor, CH Vijayashankar who was impressed with the dedication and hard work of flower lovers who have groomed and preserved many of the flowers for decades.

More than 300 exhibits were put up on display during the event by 30 members of the Shillong Agri Horticulture Society. Speaking on the occasion, Meghalaya Governor, CH Vijayashankar said that the Raj Bhavan belongs to the people of Meghalaya and the doors of Raj Bhavan will be kept open for visitors to come and experience the Raj Bhavan for more than two days in a year. The Governor also informed that from now, the flower show will be an annual event in the Raj Bhavan.