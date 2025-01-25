Saturday, January 25, 2025
NATIONAL

In address to nation, President Murmu lauds famers, labourers for country's progress

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Jan 25: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday lauded the tireless efforts of the farming community, labourers, scientists as well as young Indians for their invaluable contributions to the country’s tangible progress, which has started to influence global economic trends.

In an address to the nation on the eve of 76th Republic Day, President Murmu said that farmers have toiled hard to make the country self-sufficient in food production. She added that the labourers have worked relentlessly to transform our infrastructure and manufacturing sector.

“Thanks to their sterling efforts, India’s economy today influences the global economic trends,” she said. She also highlighted the giant leaps by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in space, in recent years.

“This month, the ISRO once again made the nation proud with its successful space docking experiment. India has now become the fourth country in the world to have this capability,” President Murmu said.

She further said the dreams of youth, especially young women are driving the ‘India of tomorrow’. “We are marching towards the future, holding our heads high. The key to our future is our youth, especially the young women. Their dreams are moulding the India of tomorrow when we will be celebrating the centenary of our Independence,” she remarked.

She also spotlighted the achievements of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, a project close to the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Last year, on World Environment Day, we launched a unique campaign titled ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, paying tribute to the nurturing power of our mothers as well as that of Mother Nature.

Its target of planting 80 crore seedlings was achieved ahead of the deadline,” she pointed out. She further exhorted the countrymen to affirm our commitment to strive to realise Gandhi ji’s dreams.

“His watchwords, truth and non-violence will continue to remain relevant for the whole world. He taught us that rights and duties are two sides of the same coin – indeed, the true source of rights is duty,” President Murmu said. Addressing the nation on the eve of 76th Republic Day, she also extended congratulations to the countrymen on the day that saw the Constitution of India coming into existence.

IANS

