Sunday, January 26, 2025
Hina Khan reveals ‘the best human in her life’

By: Agencies

Mumbai, Jan 26: Hina Khan has become an inspiration for many as she has been so bravely battling stage 3 breast cancer. However, now the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata’ actress took to her social media to reveal the ‘best human in her life’ who stood by her during these testing times.

Hina Khan penned a long appreciation post for her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on her Instagram handle. Dropping a string of pictures from their time together, she wrote, “For the Best Human I know ! He shaved his head when I shaved and he only let them grow when mine started growing back. To the man who looks after my soul, To the man who always says I GOT YOU. The actress further shed light on the challenges faced by the couple together, “To the man who is always by my side even if there are hundred reasons to give up.. To this selfless man who only knows how to hold on. we have been with each other through so much.. through every thick n thin.

We truly have lived a lifetime together and have stood with each other. From seeing through the toughest of times when we faced challenges in health during the pandemic. We both lost our fathers and cried and consoled each other. From the day he broke the news to me to the day we were anxiously counting seconds before our Pet Scans.

From preparing a list of questionnaire before we met any of the doctors to doing his side of the research so that he can make sure I am going ahead in the right direction. From the day we started the chemo to this very day when i am going through my radiations he has been my guiding light. From cleaning me up to dressing me up, he’s done it all..He has created a field of impenetrable Protection Around me.”

Hina Khan concluded by calling bf Rocky Jaiswal a blessing, “All my Doctors and Hospital staff often tell him THIS…Aur aaj mai bhi bolti hoon-I wish such blessing of a MAN is in every woman’s life.” In the meantime, Hina Khan last appeared on the web series “Griha Laxmi”.

IANS

