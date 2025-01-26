Over 100 villagers in WGH sensitised on HEC mitigation through outreach events

Guwahati, Jan 26: A series of outreach events, organised this month by the premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak and British Asian Trust with support from Darwin Initiative on mitigation of human-elephant conflict (HEC), have covered 124 community members from Kalitapara, Borobhakata, Belguri and Ampangdamgre villages in West Garo Hills (WGH) district of Meghalaya.

The initiative aims to educate local communities on how to effectively mitigate human-elephant conflict, and facilitate coexistence through a signature campaign “Gajah Kotha/Mongma Golpo” (elephant stories), the IEC materials used to sensitise and share knowledge with local communities.

Besides the interactions during the interactions, the HEC-affected villages were provided with torch lights as mitigation tools. Two torchlights have been provided in each village.

The outreach events were conducted by Aaranyak’s Nipul Chakma and Subash Ch Rabha, with support from Rapid Response Unit (RRU) members Bipin Rabha, Norway Rabha and Latish Rabha, and volunteer Jyotimoy Rabha.