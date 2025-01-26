Sunday, January 26, 2025
Tibetans celebrate R-Day, express gratitude to India

Dharamsala, Jan 26: The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Sunday celebrated India’s 76th Republic Day here, commemorating the day in 1950 when India’s Constitution came into effect.

The celebration was attended by officiating Sikyong Tharlam Dolma Changra, Minister for Education, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, Minister for Information and International Relations Norzin Dolma, besides senior officials, including CTA Secretaries.

Following the flag-hoisting ceremony, Changra extended heartfelt greetings to the Indian government and people on behalf of the Tibetan people. In her address, Dolma said, “Republic Day celebrated on 26 January each year, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950. It is a day of immense national pride, symbolising India’s democratic foundation and the values of justice, liberty, and equality placed in the Constitution.”

She expressed gratitude on behalf of Tibetans in exile and Tibetans inside Tibet saying, “We the Tibetan people, extend our heartfelt greetings to the Government of India and its people on this auspicious occasion. His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama has always reminded us to express our gratitude to India for its unwavering support and for hosting the Tibetan community in exile.”
Dolma highlighted India’s democratic practices, noting that “India is a great example of democracy for neighbouring nations. Since gaining Independence, India has seen a smooth transition of leadership and the evolution of its Constitution, ensuring inclusivity and progress”.

She further praised India’s unity in diversity, stating, “With its vast population, diverse languages, religions and cultures across its states, India exemplifies the beauty of democracy and India should take pride in upholding this tradition.” The celebration concluded with serving tea and doughnuts to all attendees, fostering a warm and festive atmosphere as the Tibetan community expressed their gratitude and solidarity to India on this important occasion.

IANS

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Twinkle Khanna speaks up for Kareena
India among world’s 13 leading nations spearheading fight against climate change: WEF
