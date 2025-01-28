Tuesday, January 28, 2025
SPORTS

England not worried about leaking runs, thinking wickets

By: Agencies

Rajkot, Jan 27: The England bowling attack has been told not to worry about leaking runs and rather just focus on taking wickets against an ultra-aggressive Indian batting unit, senior pacer Mark Wood said on Monday.
Wood, who is in the middle of his first international commitment since July, has bowled decently in the series thus far. Fellow pacer Jofra Archer, however, conceded as many as 60 runs in four overs in the previous game in Chennai with Tilak Varma taking him to the cleaners.
India have taken their T20 game to the next level under skipper Suryakymar Yadav and England must find a way to counter them in third T20I here on Tuesday. India lead the five match series 2-0.
“We’ll just be trying to take wickets. I don’t think (Brendon) McCullum wants us to worry about runs too much, he’s all about how can we impact the game that way,” Wood said on the eve of the third T20I.
“We bowled well in the last game as a group. With the target they were chasing (167), we were always looking for that attacking option of taking wickets. Some might have went for a few runs at times but I also felt what was going to win us the game was trying to bowl them out.”
England have struggled against the Indian spinners while the pace group led by Wood has posed a few challenges for the host team’s batters. Rajkot pitch usually offers plenty of runs, making it a batters versus batters contest. (PTI)

Previous article
Runs due from SKY’s bat as India eye to seal series
