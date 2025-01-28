Wednesday, January 29, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

ISI, terror outfits trying to reorganise in Bangladesh: Assam CM

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, Jan 28:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday alleged that Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI and terror outfits in Bangladesh are trying to reorganise themselves with the change in political regime in the neighbouring country.

He said: “Efforts are on to form an alliance between ISI and local organisations in Bangladesh, but the people of Assam believe in peace and are not going to come under their influence. We are catching infiltrators every day. We are monitoring the Brahmaputra using modern technology.”

Chief Minister Sarma assured that the state’s border security remains robust, thanks to nearly complete fencing along its borders with Bangladesh. Highlighting ongoing monitoring through advanced gadgets, the Chief Minister dismissed concerns about possible intrusions, particularly in light of reported attempts by the ISI and sections of Bangladesh-based groups to collaborate.

“There is no option for them to enter Assam as the border is almost fenced,” CM Sarma reiterated, emphasising the effectiveness of the fencing and vigilance along the border. However, he acknowledged that about 10-12 individuals are being sent back to Bangladesh on average following the change in regime in the neighboring country.

The issue of illegal border crossings has intensified since the political shift in Bangladesh with the ouster of Sheikh Hasina’s government. CM Sarma noted that the Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully pushed back thousands of Bangladeshis attempting to cross into Indian territory illegally.

On the issue of insurgency in Assam, CM Sarma expressed optimism about achieving lasting peace. Referring to Paresh Barua, the elusive Commander-in-Chief of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), the Chief Minister revealed ongoing communication aimed at fostering stability.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma also praised the transformation of Bodoland, which was once plagued by armed militancy. Describing the region as a “harbinger of peace,” he noted that more than 6,000 armed militants have laid down their arms and joined the mainstream. “There are no militants in Bodoland now.

The Bodo and non-Bodo narrative has also dissolved,” CM Sarma said, signalling a significant shift in the socio-political landscape of the region. Looking ahead, the Chief Minister expressed confidence in Assam’s trajectory toward peace and development. He emphasised that the state is poised to make significant progress over the next five years, setting itself apart from its peers in the region.

IANS

Previous article
‘Tahawwur Rana’s extradition would showcase Trump’s non-compromising approach to global terrorism’
Next article
Bihar: Case filed against Kharge over Maha Kumbh remarks
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Islamabad contemplates major repercussions as Trump suspends aid to Pakistan

Islamabad, Jan 28: US President Donald Trump has announced cancellation of aid to Pakistan temporarily, ceasing several development...
NATIONAL

38th National Games: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Uttarakhand 2025 in Dehradun

Dehradun, Jan 28: "The old glory of hockey is making a comeback. Just a few days ago, our...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya to introduce game-based learning for children: CM

Shillong, Jan 28: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday said that the government is introducing game-based learning...
News Alert

All is well in Bodoland but decentralisation of power is must: Bodoland chief

Kokrajhar (Assam), Jan 28: The Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Pramod Boro, said on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Islamabad contemplates major repercussions as Trump suspends aid to Pakistan

NATIONAL 0
Islamabad, Jan 28: US President Donald Trump has announced...

38th National Games: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Uttarakhand 2025 in Dehradun

NATIONAL 0
Dehradun, Jan 28: "The old glory of hockey is...

Meghalaya to introduce game-based learning for children: CM

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Jan 28: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on...
Load more

Popular news

Islamabad contemplates major repercussions as Trump suspends aid to Pakistan

NATIONAL 0
Islamabad, Jan 28: US President Donald Trump has announced...

38th National Games: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Uttarakhand 2025 in Dehradun

NATIONAL 0
Dehradun, Jan 28: "The old glory of hockey is...

Meghalaya to introduce game-based learning for children: CM

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Jan 28: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge