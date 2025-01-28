Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Meghalaya to introduce game-based learning for children: CM

By: Agencies

Date:

Shillong, Jan 28: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday said that the government is introducing game-based learning for the children in the state.

Inaugurating the Model Creative Learning Centre (MCLC) at Dobakkol in Tura, he said, “It is important that a child is introduced to game-based learning which will enable them to develop their perceptual, motor, cognitive and self-regulation skills.”

He informed that under the Early Childhood Development (ECD) mission, learning centres for children will be set up across the state. Lauding Mere Mentor and Dobakkol Non Govt L.P. School for collaborating to start the MCLC, the Chief Minister said, “The state government has funded the infrastructure but it will be the collective responsibility of the organisation to ensure that it becomes functional.”

An amount of Rs. 50 lakh was sanctioned for the project under the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund (CMSDF). It is a pilot project and is a flagship initiative of the Chief Minister to promote activity and game-based learning.

Informing that the ECD mission has been accorded priority, he said: “It is important that we give the best to our children and in a scientific manner. From birth till the age of 8, a child undergoes a rapid transformation in their life cycle, and it is during this phase that right teaching and learning will allow their brains to develop skills, such as creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving skills.”

He stated that the government has taken learning outcomes on early childhood development from countries like Europe and the UK and has come up with its own framework. “We have rolled out the scheme and will upgrade our anganwadis into smart anganwadis,” he added.

In Dura Asim village under Chokpot block in South Garo Hills, a learning centre was set up by upgrading an Aganwadi. The project has been functional for the past two years. The centre aims to create a safe, welcoming, and stimulating space that encourages children to explore and learn through play, making learning a fun and interactive experience.

IANS

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

