Wednesday, January 29, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

1 in every 2 cars to be a battery electric vehicle by 2035: Report

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Jan 29:  One out of every two cars sold globally is projected to be a battery electric vehicle (BEV) by 2035, a report said on Wednesday. Their sales are predicted to make up 48 per cent of the global market share, up from just 16 per cent in 2025.

According to the Counterpoint Research report, global BEV sales jumped by 22 per cent in 2023, a strong year-over-year growth despite a temporary slowdown in 2024. In fact, automakers are increasing efforts to improve production processes, reduce costs, and partner with battery manufacturers to meet growing demand, the report added.

As a result, BEVs are expected to keep climbing in sales, with growth projected at 17 per cent annually between 2025 and 2030. The global passenger vehicle market is expected to grow at a steady pace, with sales projected to reach over 105 million units by 2035.

This significant shift in the automotive market is driven by rapidly growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), especially in key markets like South Korea, and Europe, the report noted.

Regions like Southeast Asia, Latin America, India and Japan are also expected to see rapid growth in EV sales, with local brands driving adoption in these areas. In contrast, the US is likely to take steps to protect its domestic automakers, potentially blocking Chinese EV manufacturers from entering the market.

However, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), which combine electric and gasoline-powered engines, are expected to experience a slowdown after 2030 as BEV adoption continues to gain traction.

“Major Western automakers are struggling to make profits from their BEV units. To tackle this, they are shifting gears and focusing more on PHEVs for now,” said Abhik Mukherjee, research analyst at Counterpoint.

IANS

Previous article
SBI Foundation supports Aaranyak’s multi-pronged strategy to mitigate HEC
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Environment

SBI Foundation supports Aaranyak’s multi-pronged strategy to mitigate HEC

Guwahati, Jan 29: As part of the sustained pursuit to facilitate coexistence and mitigate human elephant conflict (HEC),...
NATIONAL

Drugs valued at Rs 7.64 crore seized in Mizoram; one held

Aizawl, Jan 29: The Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police in a joint operation have seized heroin and highly...
NATIONAL

GCCs fuel record-breaking office leasing in India, to exceed 2,500 units in 3-4 years

Mumbai, Jan 29: Global capability centres (GCCs) fuelled record-breaking 77.2 million square feet office leasing in India, accounting...
NATIONAL

VIP culture should be curbed to pay attention to masses: LoP Rahul on Maha Kumbh tragedy

New Delhi, Jan 29: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, expressed his deep condolences...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SBI Foundation supports Aaranyak’s multi-pronged strategy to mitigate HEC

Environment 0
Guwahati, Jan 29: As part of the sustained pursuit...

Drugs valued at Rs 7.64 crore seized in Mizoram; one held

NATIONAL 0
Aizawl, Jan 29: The Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police...

GCCs fuel record-breaking office leasing in India, to exceed 2,500 units in 3-4 years

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Jan 29: Global capability centres (GCCs) fuelled record-breaking...
Load more

Popular news

SBI Foundation supports Aaranyak’s multi-pronged strategy to mitigate HEC

Environment 0
Guwahati, Jan 29: As part of the sustained pursuit...

Drugs valued at Rs 7.64 crore seized in Mizoram; one held

NATIONAL 0
Aizawl, Jan 29: The Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police...

GCCs fuel record-breaking office leasing in India, to exceed 2,500 units in 3-4 years

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Jan 29: Global capability centres (GCCs) fuelled record-breaking...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge