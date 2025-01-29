BDO warns against illegal collection

Tura, Jan 29: The BDO of Demdema Block in West Garo Hills has warned of action against anyone who is caught collecting money for inclusion of names for AWAS Plus 2024 (PMAY-G) scheme, in the name of block officials.

The warning was issued after it was learnt that certain VEC functionaries/surveyors and their representatives were collecting money for inclusion of beneficiaries’ names under the said scheme.

Informing in a notification that the inclusion of names under the scheme is free of cost, a request has been made to Gaoburas/Nokmas as well as the general public to report such illegal activities to the block office.