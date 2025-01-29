Wednesday, January 29, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

BDO warns against illegal collection

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Tura, Jan 29: The BDO of Demdema Block in West Garo Hills has warned of action against anyone who is caught collecting money for inclusion of names for AWAS Plus 2024 (PMAY-G) scheme, in the name of block officials.

The warning was issued after it was learnt that certain VEC functionaries/surveyors and their representatives were collecting money for inclusion of beneficiaries’ names under the said scheme.

Informing in a notification that the inclusion of names under the scheme is free of cost, a request has been made to Gaoburas/Nokmas as well as the general public to report such illegal activities to the block office.

Previous article
Huge influx of devotees in Ayodhya on Mauni Amavasya; over 50 lakh pilgrims visit holy city in 72 hours
Next article
RG Kar protest: SC passes protection order for doctors who returned to work after August 22 last year
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Impermissible’: SC rules out residence-based reservation in PG medical courses

New Delhi, Jan 29: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that residence-based reservation in Post Graduate (PG) medical...
NATIONAL

Hyderabad police nab 52 cyber fraudsters including four bank officials

Hyderabad, Jan 29: The Cyber Crimes unit of Hyderabad city police have arrested 52 cyber fraudsters, including four...
NATIONAL

Confusions galore over death of minor suspected of Guillain Barre Syndrome

Kolkata, Jan 28 : A day after the West Bengal Health department said that there is nothing to...
NATIONAL

Mahakumbh: 30 dead, 60 injured in stampede, says UP top cop

New Delhi, Jan 29: At least 30 people were killed and about 60 injured in the stampede that...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Impermissible’: SC rules out residence-based reservation in PG medical courses

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 29: The Supreme Court on Wednesday...

Hyderabad police nab 52 cyber fraudsters including four bank officials

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Jan 29: The Cyber Crimes unit of Hyderabad...

Confusions galore over death of minor suspected of Guillain Barre Syndrome

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Jan 28 : A day after the West...
Load more

Popular news

‘Impermissible’: SC rules out residence-based reservation in PG medical courses

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 29: The Supreme Court on Wednesday...

Hyderabad police nab 52 cyber fraudsters including four bank officials

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Jan 29: The Cyber Crimes unit of Hyderabad...

Confusions galore over death of minor suspected of Guillain Barre Syndrome

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Jan 28 : A day after the West...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge