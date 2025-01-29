Wednesday, January 29, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

China flags handling differences, maintaining stable ties with India

By: Agencies

Date:

Beijing, Jan 28: China said it stressed on properly handling differences, and promotion of India-China relations on a stable track in the just concluded talks with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri while highlighting decisions to resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and direct flights.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri who arrived here on Sunday for a two-day visit held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Sun Weidong on Monday to stabilise and rebuild relations stalled for over four years due to the military standoff at Eastern Ladakh.
The External Affairs Ministry issued a press release on Monday stating that the two sides reviewed the state of India-China bilateral relations comprehensively and agreed to take certain people-centric steps to “stabilise and rebuild ties”.
In its readout in Mandarin issued on early Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the dialogue focussed on promoting the implementation of the important consensus reached by the leaders of China and India in the Kazan meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit last year and discussed measures to improve and develop China-India relations.
It highlighted the consensus reached between the two sides during the talks which included the resumption of direct flights, the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra for Indian pilgrims and a meeting of the India-China Expert Level Mechanism to discuss the resumption of the provision of sharing hydrological data pertaining to trans-border rivers. (PTI)

