Wednesday, January 29, 2025
US DoJ indictment against Adani a ‘strategic blunder,’ risks damaging India-US ties: Forbes article

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Jan 29: The US Department of Justice’s (DoJ) indictment of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is a strategic blunder with severe geopolitical consequences, leading American publication Forbes has said.

In an article titled “The US Harms The West’s Alliances With A Far-Flung Indictment In India”, the author, Melik Kaylan, argued that the indictment, which alleges bribery and financial misrepresentation, “risks damaging India-US relations at a time when Washington is actively seeking stronger alliances to counter China’s rising influence”.

The article highlighted that India is a pivotal partner for the West, especially in initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) – a transformative infrastructure project designed to rival China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The DoJ’s action, however, undermines economic collaboration and trust at a critical juncture, potentially pushing India closer to Russia and China.

In doing so, the US inadvertently weakens its own geopolitical positioning, allowing its rivals to strengthen their influence, according to Forbes. Moreover, the piece argued that this indictment represents another example of Western overreach, where American extraterritorial legal actions disrupt vital global partnerships.

The broader concern is that while the US and Europe undermine their own allies with such moves, their adversaries continue advancing – economically, militarily, and technologically. As the author bluntly puts it, “They must be laughing in Beijing.”

In essence, the DoJ’s action against Adani is not just a legal decision but a diplomatic miscalculation that risks isolating India at a time when its alignment with the West is crucial for global stability, according to the article.

IANS

