Friday, January 31, 2025
NATIONAL

India world’s go-to launch pad: PM Modi

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Jan 30: India is becoming the world’s go-to launch pad with a record number of foreign satellites being launched from the country in the last decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Taking to social media platform X, the PM shared three infographics, with the first noting: “India’s the world’s go-to launch pad”. He stated that “398 foreign satellites were launched since 2014 (10 years). In comparison, just “35 foreign satellites” were launched in the 35 years before 2014.

The first big rocket to liftoff from Sriharikota was the Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV) mission on August 10, 1979. “India is the place for satellite launches,” said the PM in the second infographic shared on X. It showed that “457 satellites since 2014 (10 years)”.

Conversely, only “106 satellites” were launched in the 35 years before 2014. “When it comes to the space sector, bet on India!” he said in the post. Earlier Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh also highlighted India’s growing dominance in commercial space launches. “Today, 90 per cent of foreign satellite launches are being carried out through ISRO, reflecting the global confidence in our capabilities,” he said.

He attributed this to reforms initiated in the past decade, including the unlocking of the space sector for private players, which have led to greater innovation, investment, and international collaborations. On January 30, the ISRO accomplished the historic milestone of 100 launches from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The GSLV-F15 rocket lifted off at 6.23 a.m., carrying the NVS-02 navigation satellite into space, adding another triumph to the nation’s space exploration achievements. ISRO says it aims to launch another “100 missions in the next five years”. PM Modi noted that this incredible milestone illustrates the vision, dedication and commitment of the country’s scientists and engineers.

IANS

Sudha Murty: ‘Healthy eating, yoga, and meditation are key to fitness’
India making tremendous strides in tackling Neglected Tropical Diseases: Health Ministry
