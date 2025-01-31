Friday, January 31, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Digital fraud, cybercrime, deepfake are serious challenges: President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 31: The budget session of Parliament has begun with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses on Friday. In her address, she underlined the growing threats posed by digital fraud, cybercrime, and deepfake technology.

She reaffirmed the Modi government’s commitment to strengthening cybersecurity measures to safeguard social, financial, and national security interests. “My government is continuously working towards ensuring efficiency in cybersecurity. Digital fraud, cybercrime, and deepfake are serious challenges to social, financial, and national security,” she stated.

Highlighting India’s progress in the digital domain, President Murmu emphasized the nation’s ambition to emerge as a global leader in innovation. She noted the launch of the India AI Mission, aimed at fostering advancements in artificial intelligence and positioning India as a key player in cutting-edge technology.

“Today, India is making its presence felt as a major global player in the field of digital technology. Developed nations are also impressed with the success of India’s UPI transaction system,” she remarked, pointing to the country’s digital payment revolution.

She further stated that the government has leveraged digital technology as a powerful tool for social justice and equality, ensuring financial inclusion and transparency. The President reiterated the government’s focus on accelerating the implementation of transformative policies to drive economic growth and national development.

She emphasized ongoing initiatives to enhance financial stability, improve governance, and foster inclusive growth. She said one such initiative is the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, under which Rs 41,000 crore has been distributed to millions of farmers across the country.

This direct financial assistance is designed to ensure agricultural stability, boost rural income, and support farmers in their livelihoods. In addition to economic and technological advancements, President Murmu highlighted significant policy reforms being proposed by the government.

Among them is the ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative, which aims to synchronize elections across the country, reducing administrative costs and ensuring greater political stability. Furthermore, she spoke on the Waqf Bill, which seeks to introduce greater transparency and efficiency in the management of Waqf properties, ensuring better governance of these religious endowments.

IANS

