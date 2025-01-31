Friday, January 31, 2025
spot_img
HealthNATIONALNews Alert

Eco Survey raises concerns on rising ultra-processed food consumption, proposes health tax

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Jan 31: Increasing consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPF) — rich in sugar, salt, and unsaturated fats and nutrient deficient — in India is leading to multiple chronic conditions and even mental health issues, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25.

The Economic Survey 2024-25, tabled in Parliament on Friday by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, also proposed a ‘health tax’ to reduce consumption. “From sweetened breakfast cereals, soft drinks, and energy drinks to fried chicken and packaged cookies, ultra-processed foods have undeniably marked their formidable presence in everyday diet,” the Survey said.

The NOVA food classification system defines UPFs as ready-to-eat products characterised as industrial formulations composed of substances extracted from food. To enhance taste, these UPFs use additives such as preservatives, sweeteners, and emulsifiers.

“Convenience, hyper palatability, affordability, longer shelf life, and vigorous advertising and marketing strategies have made a conducive environment for the thriving business of UPFs in India,” the Survey said.

According to data from WHO India, between 2011 and 2021, the value of retail sales in the UPF segment grew at a CAGR of 13.7 per cent. The Survey also pointed to research that shows how the shift in dietary practices to UPF items exposes people to a wide range of adverse health outcomes ranging from obesity, chronic inflammatory disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and mental disorders.

Being lower in fibre content, UPFs are observed to lead to weight gain and obesity in adults and children — which again is a precursor to many diseases. The Survey cited how hyper palatability of food items and marketing strategies involving misleading advertisements and celebrity endorsements targeting consumer behaviour have boosted the UPF market in India. Often unhealthy packaged food items are advertised and marketed as healthy products.

“Misleading nutrition claims and information on UPFs need to be tackled and should be brought under the scanner,” said the Survey. It also stressed the need to set standards for permissible levels of salt and sugar and ensure checks for UPF brands to adhere to the regulations. The Survey also proposed taxing the UPFs to reduce the consumption.

“A higher tax rate for UPFs may also be considered as a ‘health tax’ measure targeted specifically at brands/products that advertise.” The Survey also recommended bringing awareness of the ill effects of UPF, and healthy food choices by making it a part of the school curriculum. At the same time, it emphasised the need to promote local and seasonal fruits and vegetables and facilitate positive subsidies for healthy foods such as whole foods, millet, fruits, and vegetables.

IANS

Previous article
Ensure availability of medicine in hospitals, Assam minister tells doctors
Next article
Cost of chaos: How disruptions have dominated Parliamentary sessions over the years
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Stage set for FM Sitharaman to present Budget 2025-26 tomorrow

New Delhi, Jan 31: The unveiling of the Economic Survey on Friday sets the stage for Finance Minister...
NATIONAL

Setback to AAP as 8 MLAs resign just five days ahead of Delhi polls

New Delhi, Jan 31: In a major setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) just five days before...
NATIONAL

Centre expands Aadhaar authentication to boost good governance, ease of living

New Delhi, Jan 31: In a bid to help improve transparency and inclusivity in the decision-making process, the...
News Alert

4th T20I: England ask India to bat first as Rinku, Shivam, Arshdeep return

Pune, Jan 31: England won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the fourth T2OI...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Stage set for FM Sitharaman to present Budget 2025-26 tomorrow

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 31: The unveiling of the Economic...

Setback to AAP as 8 MLAs resign just five days ahead of Delhi polls

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 31: In a major setback to...

Centre expands Aadhaar authentication to boost good governance, ease of living

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 31: In a bid to help...
Load more

Popular news

Stage set for FM Sitharaman to present Budget 2025-26 tomorrow

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 31: The unveiling of the Economic...

Setback to AAP as 8 MLAs resign just five days ahead of Delhi polls

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 31: In a major setback to...

Centre expands Aadhaar authentication to boost good governance, ease of living

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 31: In a bid to help...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge