Saturday, February 1, 2025
SPORTS

Haryana, Odisha complete hat-trick of Rugby 7s gold

By: Agencies

Haryana, Odisha complete hat-trick of Rugby 7s gold
Dehradun, Jan 31: Haryana men crushed Maharashtra, while Odisha women defeated Bihar in Rugby Sevens to complete a hat-trick of gold medals at the National Games here on Friday.
Haryana defeated Maharashtra 22-7 in men’s summit clash, while Odisha thrashed Bihar 29-5 in the women’s final to cover themselves in glory.
Odisha, reeling from the defeat by Maharashtra in the semifinals, were slow off the blocks in the men’s bronze-medal playoff against West Bengal.
In the women’s bronze-medal playoff, Delhi trailed Maharashtra for the longest time after conceding a try in the opening minute. Maharashtra broke Delhi’s resolve in the final three minutes to walk away with the medal following a 17-10 victory. (PTI)

Previous article
India beat England in semis, to face Proteas for title
Next article
Teenager Mane wins 10m air rifle gold
