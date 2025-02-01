Haryana, Odisha complete hat-trick of Rugby 7s gold

Dehradun, Jan 31: Haryana men crushed Maharashtra, while Odisha women defeated Bihar in Rugby Sevens to complete a hat-trick of gold medals at the National Games here on Friday.

Haryana defeated Maharashtra 22-7 in men’s summit clash, while Odisha thrashed Bihar 29-5 in the women’s final to cover themselves in glory.

Odisha, reeling from the defeat by Maharashtra in the semifinals, were slow off the blocks in the men’s bronze-medal playoff against West Bengal.

In the women’s bronze-medal playoff, Delhi trailed Maharashtra for the longest time after conceding a try in the opening minute. Maharashtra broke Delhi’s resolve in the final three minutes to walk away with the medal following a 17-10 victory. (PTI)