NE CMs hail Union Budget, say will be helpful for region in various ways

Agartala/Guwahati, Feb 1: Chief Ministers of the northeastern states hailed the Union Budget 2025-26, saying that it would be greatly beneficial for the region in numerous ways.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, terming Saturday as a historic day for the state, said on X: “What a historic day for Assam ! Union Budget 2025 has announced a 12.7 lakh MT urea plant in Namrup, a long standing demand of the people of Assam”.

“After the semiconductor plant in Jagiroad, this urea facility will be a game changer for the entire North East. It will not only help us achieve self sufficiency in fertilizer availability but also better channelise our natural gas resources. On behalf of the people of Assam my heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Hon’ble Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman ji”, he posted.

To further augment urea supply in northeastern states, a plant with an annual capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tons will be set up at Namrup in Assam’s Dibrugarh district. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also highly appreciated the Union Budget, presented in the Lok Sabha by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“I appreciate Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi and Finance Minister, Smt Nirmala Sitharaman Ji for enhancing regional connectivity across the nation under the UDAN Scheme”, he said in a post on X.

“Manipur and the rest of the North East region have already seen a transformative change in air connectivity under the UDAN scheme which has boosted travel, tourism, and trade & commerce, contributing to the growth of the entire region. With additional airports across the country, the middle class will realize their aspirations for faster and more affordable travel,” the Chief Minister said.

The Union Finance Minister, in her Budget speech in the Lok Sabha, said that a modified UDAN scheme will be launched to enhance regional connectivity to 120 new destinations and carry 4 crore passengers in the next 10 years. The scheme will also support helipads and smaller airports in hilly, aspirational, and northeast region districts. Noting that the Union Budget 2025 proposes to increase the loan limit for Kisan Credit Cards from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, benefiting 7.7 crore farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers, Biren Singh termed it: “A step towards empowering our farmers and fostering.”

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma also appreciated the modified UDAN scheme. Sangma, in a post on X, said: “Gratitude to Hon’ble Hon’ble FM, Smti. Nirmala Sitharaman ji for announcing the modified UDAN Scheme to enhance regional connectivity through helipads and smaller airports for hilly, aspirational and North Eastern regional districts, giving wings to regional connectivity for Destination NE”.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also took to X to laud the Budget 2025 as the Modi government’s blueprint for a Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat as it covers farmers, the poor, the middle class, education, nutrition, health, startups and innovation. “Kudos to Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman”.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, in his post on X, congratulated FM Sitharaman for presenting a historic 8th consecutive Union Budget. “I appreciate the Govt’s efforts for inclusive growth and empowerment by focusing on farmers, rural prosperity, regional connectivity, and women entrepreneurs from SC/ST”, Rio said.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, in his post on X, said: “On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Hon’ble Union Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman Ji for unveiling a transformative and inclusive budget that truly reflects the aspirations of our nation”.

He said that the Union Budget 2025 marks a significant step towards a Vikshit Bharat, with a strong emphasis on GYAN (Garib, Youth, Nari, and Annadata), aimed at empowering marginalised communities, nurturing youth potential, and creating ample employment opportunities.

It also strengthens the vision of Make in India, promoting innovation, self-reliance, and the growth of indigenous industries, he said. “The Central government’s initiatives, under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM, aim to boost economic growth, improve social welfare, and enhance infrastructure, fostering a people-centric and inclusive future while advancing Make in India,” Tamang said.

IANS