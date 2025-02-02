Sunday, February 2, 2025
NATIONAL

J&K: Rajouri women earning thousands monthly under Umeed Scheme, thank PM Modi

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Feb 2: Women from the border district of Rajouri in J&K have expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Umeed Scheme, which has empowered them to create a sustainable livelihood through a Self-Help Group (SHG).

Under the Mission Livelihood initiative, these women have started a successful venture focused on the manufacturing of masalas and all-spice items, transforming their skills into steady sources of income.

The Umeed Scheme, part of the J&amp;K Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM), has been a game-changer for the women of Rajouri.

By setting up an SHG, they are now producing and packaging spices such as turmeric, chilli, and coriander, for commercial use. The initiative has provided them with financial independence, enabling them to earn thousands of rupees each month and contribute significantly to their families’ financial stability.

A beneficiary from the project shared, “We are part of the Umeed initiative and have started a unit named ‘Spicy,’ where we process and package turmeric, chilli, coriander, and other spice powders. Our unit consists of 10 groups, each with 10 women. This has opened up new opportunities for us, allowing us to work from home and earn a steady income.”

Another beneficiary said, “We are deeply appreciative of the government’s support, this scheme has improved our lives.”

They encouraged other women, especially those in border areas, to take advantage of the scheme to achieve financial independence. Many of them are now earning lakhs annually, demonstrating the transformative impact of government-backed programmes.

This initiative not only fosters self-reliance but also promotes economic growth and empowerment among rural women.

The Umeed scheme, part of JKRLM, is a centrally sponsored initiative aimed at empowering women to achieve self-dependence and self-sufficiency. Its primary objective is to support the rural poor, providing them with the tools and resources needed to improve their livelihoods.

By promoting small savings among women, the scheme facilitates the formation of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), which can eventually become bankable at lower interest rates. This approach not only enhances financial inclusion but also fosters community development and resilience among rural women.

–IANS

