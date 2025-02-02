Sunday, February 2, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Plea in SC seeks appointment of judicial, technical members to NGT

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Feb 2: A plea has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking the appointment of Judicial as well as Expert Members to the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Section 4(1) of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010, mandates that the NGT “shall consist of”, “not less than ten” Judicial Members, and “not less than ten” Expert Members, said the plea filed by NGT Bar Association (Western Zone).

It highlighted that the petition has been preferred not only because the NGT is presently functioning with a strength of six Judicial Members and five Expert Members, but also because two Judicial Members are due to retire by April this year, and four Expert Members are due to retire by November 2025.

“Moreover, one Judicial Member (Justice Sheo Kumar Singh) is continuing as such based on an extension granted by this Hon’ble Court (Supreme Court), by an order dated 16.01.2023,” stated the petition.

The plea, filed through advocate Dcosta Ivo Manuel Simon, added that the lack of appointments is bound to “cripple the functioning of the Tribunal” given that Sec. 4(4)(c) mandates that every bench of the NGT must have an equal number of Judicial and Expert Members.

The petition impleads Union Ministries of Environment and Forest and Climate Change, and Law and Justice, Registrar General of NGT and Registrar of NGT (Western Zone) as respondent parties. Under the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010, NGT is empowered to address environmental issues and ensure the effective implementation of environmental laws.

As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a bench of CJI Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar is scheduled to take up the plea filed by NGT Bar Association (Western Zone) for a hearing on Monday (February 3).

–IANS

Previous article
Three workers killed during sewage cleaning near Kolkata
Next article
Maha Kumbh: Devotee couple blames ‘unruly’ pilgrims for tragic stampede, shares ordeal
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti involved in Delhi land scam: BJP MP Sambit Patra

New Delhi, Feb 2 : Ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly election, BJP National Spokesperson and MP...
NATIONAL

J&K: Rajouri women earning thousands monthly under Umeed Scheme, thank PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 2: Women from the border district of Rajouri in J&K have expressed their gratitude to...
NATIONAL

Maha Kumbh: Devotee couple blames ‘unruly’ pilgrims for tragic stampede, shares ordeal

New Delhi, Feb 2:An elderly couple, who visited Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, blamed the "unruly"...
NATIONAL

Three workers killed during sewage cleaning near Kolkata

Kolkata, Feb 2 : Three workers engaged in scavenging and manual cleaning of a sewerage drain pipe within...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti involved in Delhi land scam: BJP MP Sambit Patra

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 2 : Ahead of the February...

J&K: Rajouri women earning thousands monthly under Umeed Scheme, thank PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 2: Women from the border district...

Maha Kumbh: Devotee couple blames ‘unruly’ pilgrims for tragic stampede, shares ordeal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 2:An elderly couple, who visited Maha...
Load more

Popular news

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti involved in Delhi land scam: BJP MP Sambit Patra

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 2 : Ahead of the February...

J&K: Rajouri women earning thousands monthly under Umeed Scheme, thank PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 2: Women from the border district...

Maha Kumbh: Devotee couple blames ‘unruly’ pilgrims for tragic stampede, shares ordeal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 2:An elderly couple, who visited Maha...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge