Sunday, February 2, 2025
NATIONAL

Sanatan ke Rakshak: Delhi BJP promises to make Yamuna pollution-free

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Feb 2: The Delhi BJP on Sunday launched its fifth campaign song, “Dilwaalo ki Dilli ko ab BJP sarkaar chahiye,” with the main focus on pollution in River Yamuna, ahead of the February 5 Assembly elections.

The song highlights the key challenges faced by Delhi residents, including pollution, unsafe drinking water, improper waste management, sewage issues, and overflowing landfills.

The campaign song underscores the BJP’s vision for Delhi, emphasising how the party has “transformed the country” and now aims to bring similar progress to the capital.

It also positions the BJP as the “Sanatan ke Rakshak,” drawing a parallel between the cleaning of Gujarat’s Sabarmati River and the party’s promise to make River Yamuna pollution-free.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, “The impact of our manifesto is visible in Delhi. Every woman below the poverty line will receive Rs 2,500 per month. Families of such women will also be provided LPG cylinders at Rs 500, irrespective of market prices.”

“Even poor citizens will have access to quality medical treatment similar to the wealthy. For senior citizens above 70, whether poor, middle-class, or rich, their well-being will be ensured,” he said, adding that the BJP’s song also advocates for a “double-engine government” in Delhi, promising universal health insurance if elected.

“A welfare board will be created for auto-rickshaw drivers, e-rickshaw drivers, taxi drivers, domestic workers, and women working as house helps,” Tiwari added.

Explaining the party’s messaging strategy, he said, “We are conveying our promises through our campaign songs, which is why we released the fifth song today. It will help us explain our manifesto to the people.”

Reacting to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s letter to the Election Commission — where he demanded strict action against police personnel and BJP workers allegedly involved in attacking AAP volunteers in the New Delhi Assembly constituency –Tiwari dismissed the allegations as “lies.”

“Wherever we go for campaigning, AAP’s goons create chaos. Our candidate from Ghonda, Ajay Mahawar, has already filed a complaint about AAP members disrupting meetings. Kejriwal never speaks about them. He only spreads lies,” Tiwari claimed.

Tiwari also praised the Income Tax relief announced in the Union Budget 2025, stating that its impact will be most significant in Delhi, particularly for salaried employees.

“Those earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually no longer need to worry about taxes. Earlier, TDS was deducted on rental income exceeding Rs 2.4 lakh, but now it applies only to amounts above Rs 6 lakh. This will encourage people to invest and start small businesses,” he said, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing relief to the middle class.

Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections is scheduled for February 5, with counting set for February 8.

–IANS

