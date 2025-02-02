Sunday, February 2, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Sports budget rises to Rs 3794 crore, up by Rs 350 crore

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Feb 1: The government’s flagship Khelo India programme to scout and nurture athletes at the grassroots level was the biggest beneficiary as the allocation for sports and youth affairs was hiked substantially by Rs 351.98 crore in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Saturday.
The ambitious scheme has been allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the financial year 2025-26. This is Rs 200 crore more than the grant of Rs 800 crore in 2024-25.
Overall, the Ministry for Youth Affairs and Sports was designated Rs 3,794.30 crore.
The increase is substantial considering there is no major sporting event like the Olympics, Commonwealth or Asian Games lined up in the next one year.
The assigned amount for assistance to National Sports Federations has also been hiked marginally from Rs 340 crore to Rs 400 crore.
India is currently pushing through with an ambitious bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games for which a letter of intent has been submitted to the International Olympic Committee.
The allocation for Sports Authority of India (SAI), the nodal body for the conduct of national camps and logistical arrangements for athletes’ training, was enhanced from Rs 815 crore to Rs 830 crore.
SAI is also responsible for maintaining and utilising stadia across the country.
A similar hike was announced for the National Dope Testing Laboratory, which will receive Rs 23 crore this financial year. It had been given Rs 18.70 crore in 2024-25.
The National Anti-Doping Agency’s budget was increased from Rs 20.30 crore to 24.30 crore.
The contribution to the National Sports Development Fund, which was created in 1998, will continue to be Rs 18 crore for a second successive year, while the government has decided to cut the grant for incentive to sportspersons from Rs 42.65 crore to Rs 37 crore this year.
Cuts were also announced to the funding for National Programme for Youth and Adolescent Development and Youth Hostels. However, the contribution for multilateral bodies and youth exchange programmes has been raised from Rs 11.70 crore to Rs 55 crore.
A Rs 20 crore fund has been approved for the enhancement of sports facilities in Jammu and Kashmir, which is Rs 14 crore more than the previous year.
A massive chunk of the increased budget will be going to the National Service Scheme (NSS) which will receive Rs 450 crore, a hike of Rs 200 crore from the previous year.
The NSS aims to “develop character and personality of youth in schools and colleges.” (PTI)

Previous article
Swimming sensation Desinghu dominates with her fifth gold
Next article
Oz rout Sri Lanka as hosts suffer biggest loss in Tests
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Mumbai crush Meghalaya by innings and 456 runs

RANJI TROPHY Mumbai, Feb 1: Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian grabbed four wickets each as rampant Mumbai stormed to...
NATIONAL

Prez Murmu extends warm wishes on Basant Panchami

New Delhi, Feb 2 :President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion...
SPORTS

India eye second consecutive Women’s U-19 T20 WC title

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 1: Unbeaten so far in the tournament, a dominant India will start as overwhelming favourites...
SPORTS

Pacers help Bengal register win over Punjab

Kolkata, Feb 1: Pacers Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal and Sumit Mohanta shared seven wickets between them to power Bengal...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mumbai crush Meghalaya by innings and 456 runs

SPORTS 0
RANJI TROPHY Mumbai, Feb 1: Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian...

Prez Murmu extends warm wishes on Basant Panchami

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 2 :President Droupadi Murmu extended her...

India eye second consecutive Women’s U-19 T20 WC title

SPORTS 0
Kuala Lumpur, Feb 1: Unbeaten so far in the...
Load more

Popular news

Mumbai crush Meghalaya by innings and 456 runs

SPORTS 0
RANJI TROPHY Mumbai, Feb 1: Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian...

Prez Murmu extends warm wishes on Basant Panchami

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 2 :President Droupadi Murmu extended her...

India eye second consecutive Women’s U-19 T20 WC title

SPORTS 0
Kuala Lumpur, Feb 1: Unbeaten so far in the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge