Braille version of Indian Constitution launched in B’luru for visually challenged

Bengaluru, Feb 3: The Braille-enabled Indian Constitution launched by the Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot on Monday, marked a significant step towards making the Constitution accessible to millions of visually challenged individuals.

The Sankara Eye Hospital in Bengaluru marked 75 years of the Constitution, in collaboration with CII Young Indians (Yi) Bengaluru, launching the Braille-enabled version of the Indian Constitution.

The initiative aims to empower those who are blind or have low vision by enabling them to read and understand their rights and responsibilities as citizens. By providing a Braille version of the Indian Constitution, this project seeks to foster a more inclusive society, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their vision and ability, has equal access to foundational knowledge about their nation.

Kaushik Murali, President of Medical Administration, Quality and Education, at Sankara Eye Foundation India, spoke about the hospital’s long-standing commitment to providing accessible healthcare and vision rehabilitation for the visually impaired and blind.

“This launch marks a monumental shift in ensuring that visually impaired citizens are fully equipped to understand and engage with their rights and responsibilities as outlined in the Indian Constitution. The Braille version will be distributed to key institutions, ensuring wider access.”

Darshan Mutha, National Chair of Accessibility at CII Young Indians, emphasised the organisation’s commitment to empowering visually impaired individuals. “Young Indians believe that, as young leaders, we must ensure every visually impaired person has the tools to be independent.

This initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of inclusivity and create a more accessible world for all,” said Mutha. Anita, Head of Vision Rehabilitation at Sankara Eye Hospital Bengaluru, added, “We have encountered many visually impaired individuals who are already able to resume their daily activities through orientation mobility training and assistive technology.

However, many still rely on others to access important civic knowledge. We are proud to partner with CII Young Indians to enable the blind to read the ‘Indian Constitution in Braille Version’, bringing them one step closer to full Independence.” KG Harrish, Partnership Chair of CII Yi Bengaluru was also present at the event.

IANS