Monday, February 3, 2025
HealthNATIONALNews Alert

Budget’s health provisions to reduce financial burden on cancer patients, boost care: Expert

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Feb 3: Health benefits announced in the Union Budget are expected to reduce the financial burden as well as boost care for patients with cancer, according to an expert on Monday.

The Union Budget was tabled in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. She announced several measures such as 200 cancer day-care centres and tax relief on about 36 lifesaving medicines including for cancer, and on medical equipment.

Speaking to IANS, Dr. Sudeep Gupta- Director of Tata Memorial Hospital said that day-care centres provide chemotherapy — an important part of cancer treatment — to patients. “Many patients have to travel 1,000s of kilometres to get this treatment, where they have to be away from their house, which also affects their livelihood.

It is a good decision to establish daycare centres for cancer patients,” Gupta said. The Finance Minister announced that “all district hospitals will have day care cancer centres. About 200-day care cancer centre will be established in 2025-26″.

The expert noted that these cancer daycare centres can administer chemotherapy to patients suffering from breast and oral cancers. Further, Sitharaman also announced exemptions on basic customs duty on 36 lifesaving drugs against cancer, rare diseases, and other severe chronic diseases.

Lauding the decision, Gupta told IANS that cancer medicines are often expensive and that the move will reduce the “financial burden on the patient”. On Budget’s exemptions on basic custom duties on some medical equipment, Gupta said “It will reduce the capital cost of establishing both private and public healthcare facilities. The money saved will definitely benefit the patients”.

Meanwhile, ahead of World Cancer Day on February 4, Gupta urged people to not be afraid of cancer. “My message to the citizens is that there is no need to be afraid of cancer. Consult a doctor if symptoms appear. If the cancer is in the first or second stage, then there are more chances of recovery from it,” the doctor said.

IANS

Previous article
Singapore to apply cool coatings for sustainable public housing
