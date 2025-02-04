Tuesday, February 4, 2025
spot_img
News AlertSPORTS

Varun Chakaravarthy added to India’s ODI squad for England series

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Nagpur, Feb 4: Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was on Tuesday added to India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England. Chakaravarthy’s potential selection is backed by his remarkable ‘Player of the Series’ performance in the recently-concluded five-match T20I series against England, where he finished as India’s highest wicket-taker, scalping 14 wickets, including a sensational five-fer.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has added Varun Chakaravarthy to India’s squad for the upcoming 3-match ODI series against England,” said BCCI in a statement. With the ODI series set to begin on Thursday in Nagpur, Chakaravarthy has already started training with the squad.

The 33-year-old’s ability to trouble England’s batting lineup with his variations and deceptive spin played a crucial role in India’s 4-1 series victory. Despite having played only 23 List A (50-over) games, Chakravarthy has an impressive record of 59 wickets at a strike rate of 19.8.

His recent exploits in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he finished as the leading wicket-taker among spinners, further strengthened his case. He picked up 18 wickets at an astonishing average of 12.16, including a best of 5-9.

Chakaravarthy’s addition adds further depth to India’s spin department, which already includes the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar. With the Champions Trophy approaching, the selectors are likely testing different combinations to finalise their squad for the ICC event in Dubai later this month.

India’s updated ODI squad for England series: Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

IANS

Previous article
Unemployment, militancy can be resolve through cooperative societies: Tripura CM
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Unemployment, militancy can be resolve through cooperative societies: Tripura CM

Agartala, Feb 4: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that through the expansion of cooperative societies...
Health

Indian researchers’ new drug delivery system to revolutionise arthritis treatment

New Delhi, Feb 4: Researchers from the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST) Mohali, an autonomous institution...
NATIONAL

25cr people lifted out of poverty in last 10 yrs; 5cr houses built for poor: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted in Parliament on Tuesday that his government has succeeded...
NATIONAL

‘JFK’s Forgotten Crisis’ reveals Nehru’s ‘games’ in foreign policy: PM Modi tells MPs

New Delhi, Feb 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday recommended a book for Lok Sabha MPs to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Unemployment, militancy can be resolve through cooperative societies: Tripura CM

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Feb 4: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on...

Indian researchers’ new drug delivery system to revolutionise arthritis treatment

Health 0
New Delhi, Feb 4: Researchers from the Institute of...

25cr people lifted out of poverty in last 10 yrs; 5cr houses built for poor: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted...
Load more

Popular news

Unemployment, militancy can be resolve through cooperative societies: Tripura CM

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Feb 4: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on...

Indian researchers’ new drug delivery system to revolutionise arthritis treatment

Health 0
New Delhi, Feb 4: Researchers from the Institute of...

25cr people lifted out of poverty in last 10 yrs; 5cr houses built for poor: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge