Adani family begins ‘Mangal Seva’, an initiative to support 500 ‘divyang’ women every year

New Delhi, Feb 5: Ahead of the wedding of Jeet Adani, the younger son of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, the Adani family on Wednesday announced ‘Mangal Seva’, a one-of-its-kind initiative to support five hundred ‘divyang sisters’ every year.

Under the program, about 500 specially-abled women will be provided with the financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each, every year. The initiative was launched at Adani’s residence, just two days before Jeet Adani’s wedding.

He met 21 women with special abilities along with their husbands to launch this initiative. Jeet is set to tie the knot with Diva Shah on 7 February 2025 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani also took to social media to express his joy and happiness over the pledge, undertaken by son Jeet and daughter-in-law Diva.

He said that it was a matter of immense joy that Jeet and Diva were starting the first chapter of their married life with a virtuous resolution. “Jeet and Diva have pledged to do ‘Mangal Seva’ by providing financial assistance of Rs 10 lakhs for each in the marriage of 500 handicapped sisters every year.

As a father, this ‘Mangal Seva’ is a matter of immense satisfaction and good fortune for me,” the billionaire wrote in a post on X while reiterating the fact that service to mankind is the biggest act of spiritualism.

He further said that through this sacred initiative, the lives of many disabled daughters and their families will be uplifted with happiness and dignity. “I pray to the Lord to give Jeet and Diva the blessings and strength to continue moving forward on this path of service,” he further said.

Currently, Jeet Adani is the Director of Adani Airport Holdings – India’s largest airport infrastructure company with eight airports in its management and development portfolio. Apart from the airports business, he oversees Adani Group’s defence, petrochemicals and copper businesses. He is also in charge of the Group’s digital transformation.

IANS

