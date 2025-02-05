Wednesday, February 5, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Death toll in Swedish school shooting rises to 11: police

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Helsinki, Feb 5: Swedish police confirmed on Wednesday that the death toll in the school shooting in central Sweden’s Orebro has risen to 11, with six others hospitalised. At a press conference on Wednesday morning, Orebro Police Chief Roberto Eid Forest emphasised that the priority now is to determine the attacker’s motivation.

“We worked intensely to ascertain whether there were others involved,” he said, yet declining to comment on whether the weapon used had a legal license. Regarding the suspected shooter’s death, Forest said he could not confirm that it was a suicide, evidence strongly suggests that it was. He urged the public to rely only on verified information. “Rumours and speculation create more distress,” he said.

Police had said earlier that no ideological motives had been identified. Early Wednesday, the Swedish government ordered flags to be flown at half-mast on state buildings and urged the public to follow suit.

The Swedish royal couple travels to Orebro later on Wednesday and will visit the school area. A memorial service will be held at the St Nicolai church, with the King and Queen in attendance, the Royal Palace announced.

The school shooting took place at noon on Tuesday at Risbergska Skolan, an education centre mainly for adults in Orebro, central Sweden. The shooter suspect is among the deceased, according to the police earlier.

Mats Knutson, a political analyst of Swedish Radio (SR), highlighted that the shooting occurred amid years of escalating armed violence in Sweden, with the past few months witnessing an unprecedented number of explosions, Xinhua news agency reported. Sweden is now in a crisis situation, and it is the government’s responsibility to unify the nation, Knutson said.

This was the first school shooting in Sweden since 1961. While there have been previous cases of fatal violence in schools, they were primarily carried out with knives, according to Swedish media.

IANS

Previous article
Assam CM inaugurates upgraded terminal at LGBI Airport
Next article
Bribery case: Assam engineer in vigilance net
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

57.70 per cent voter turnout recorded in Delhi Assembly polls

New Delhi, Feb 5:  Voting to pick a new 70-member Delhi Assembly continued peacefully on Wednesday as the...
Business

Japan assures India of more support in newer steel technologies

New Delhi, Feb 5:  Japan has assured India of continued support for investments in newer steel technologies during...
INTERNATIONAL

MEA working on new law for Indians working abroad: Parliamentary Committee report

New Delhi, Feb 5: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is "seriously considering" enacting a new law tentatively...
INTERNATIONAL

Chinese President holds talks with visiting Pakistani counterpart in Beijing

Beijing, Feb 5: Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari in Beijing on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

57.70 per cent voter turnout recorded in Delhi Assembly polls

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 5:  Voting to pick a new...

Japan assures India of more support in newer steel technologies

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 5:  Japan has assured India of...

MEA working on new law for Indians working abroad: Parliamentary Committee report

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 5: The Ministry of External Affairs...
Load more

Popular news

57.70 per cent voter turnout recorded in Delhi Assembly polls

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 5:  Voting to pick a new...

Japan assures India of more support in newer steel technologies

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 5:  Japan has assured India of...

MEA working on new law for Indians working abroad: Parliamentary Committee report

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 5: The Ministry of External Affairs...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge