Wednesday, February 5, 2025
NATIONAL

Man’s decomposed body found with hands, legs tied

By: Agencies

ETAH, (UP) Feb 4: The decomposed body of a 40 year-old-man was found in an empty plot, with his hands and legs tied, in UP’s Etah district, police said on Tuesday.
A senior police official said police received information that the body of an unidentified person was lying in a decomposed state in Marthra town.
Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot, and sent it for post-mortem examination, the officer said.
The official said the man was later identified as Rajendra Prasad.He had gone to his sister’s house on January 20, from where he allegedly returned on January 24, but did not reach home.
According to Singh, there were many injury marks on his head. The bones on the neck are visible and a lot of flesh from the body was missing, with the hands and legs tied.The officer said that money was found in Prasad’s pocket and his clothes and other items were found in his bag. (PTI)

US sending military aircraft carrying migrants to India
Battle for Delhi: AAP eyes third term; BJP, Cong look at resurgence as Delhi votes today
