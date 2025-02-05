Wednesday, February 5, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Shuttlers Anmol, Satish bag gold

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Dehradun, Feb 4: Rising shuttler Anmol Kharb of Haryana continued her impressive run to win gold in women’s singles while Tamil Nadu’s Satish Kumar Karunakaran claimed the men’s singles as well as doubles title at the 38th National Games here on Tuesday.
Kharb defeated top seed Anupama Upadhyaya in straight games in the women’s singles final to claim the gold medal.
The 18-year-old, a member of the gold medal-winning Indian team at the Asia Team Championships, showcased her skill and determination by outclassing world number 43 Anupama 21-16, 22-20 to secure the top prize.
The gold medal marked another milestone in Anmol’s rising career, following her runner-up finish at the Guwahati Masters Super 100 tournament last December and her victories at the Belgian and Polish Internationals last year.
In the men’s singles final, top seed Karunakaran beat Suryaksh Rawat of Uttarakhand 21-17, 21-17 in a dominating performance to win gold on the final day of badminton competitions.
Karunakaran had earlier in the day teamed up with Aadya Variyath to eke out a hard-fought 21-11, 20-22, 21-8 win over Deep Rambhiya and Akshaya Warang of Maharashtra in the mixed doubles gold medal match.
In the men’s doubles, Nithin HV and Prakash Raj S defeated Vaibhav and Ashith Surya 21-16, 21-14 in a one-sided all-Karnataka final to take home the coveted gold.
Karnataka pair of Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat won gold in the women’s doubles after beating Angel Punera and Anya Bisht of Uttarakhand 21-11, 21-13 in the final.
Star shuttler and home state favourite Lakshya Sen, ranked world number 10, withdrew from the competition at the last moment on Monday. (PTI)

Previous article
Nataraj, Desinghu end swimming campaigns with 9 gold each
Next article
Shooters compete in the men’s 15m air rifle event at the 38th National Games, at Maharana Pratap Sports College, in Dehradun, on Tuesday. (PTI)
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Chelsea edge West Ham in thrilling London Derby

London, Feb 4: Chelsea staged a dramatic comeback to secure a vital 2-1 victory over West Ham in...
SPORTS

Spurs defender Dragusin suffers injury

London, Feb 4: Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin is set to miss the rest of the season after...
SPORTS

Man City, PSG and Aston Villa go big in the winter window

Transfer deadline day London, Feb 4: Manchester City and Aston Villa made big moves just before the midseason transfer...
SPORTS

Lazio go fourth in Serie A

Cagliari, Feb 4: Lazio moved into fourth place in Serie A after a 2-1 win over lowly Cagliari. With...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Chelsea edge West Ham in thrilling London Derby

SPORTS 0
London, Feb 4: Chelsea staged a dramatic comeback to...

Spurs defender Dragusin suffers injury

SPORTS 0
London, Feb 4: Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin is...

Man City, PSG and Aston Villa go big in the winter window

SPORTS 0
Transfer deadline day London, Feb 4: Manchester City and Aston...
Load more

Popular news

Chelsea edge West Ham in thrilling London Derby

SPORTS 0
London, Feb 4: Chelsea staged a dramatic comeback to...

Spurs defender Dragusin suffers injury

SPORTS 0
London, Feb 4: Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin is...

Man City, PSG and Aston Villa go big in the winter window

SPORTS 0
Transfer deadline day London, Feb 4: Manchester City and Aston...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge