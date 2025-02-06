Thursday, February 6, 2025
SPORTS

Bangar feels Virat, Rohit will perform well

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Feb 5: Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar on Wednesday reckoned the change in format and their past exploits in ODIs could bring glad tidings for the struggling duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the series against England and the Champions Trophy.
Both Kohli and Rohit have struggled in recent times, including in the Test series against New Zealand at home and in the marquee Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, raising questions about their future in international cricket.
While star batter Kohli was dismissed eights times to deliveries outside the off stump Down Under, the Indian captain managed just 31 runs in five innings and decided to drop himself for the final Test in Sydney.“Both Virat and Rohit will go down as the white-ball players of all time,” Bangar said. (PTI)

