Thursday, February 6, 2025
Nongthymmai hurt Lajong’s title hopes

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, Feb 5: Nongthymmai SC thoroughly upset the calculations of Shillong Lajong FC as their match in the Shillong Premier League 2024 ended in a 1-1 draw at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, here on Wednesday.

Rimankhraw Kharumnuid (69’) gave a strangely disjointed Lajong the lead before Nongthymmai pulled level through Donboklang Majaw (83’). The latter was the 200th goal of the season.
The result means that Lajong are 2 points off leaders and defending champions Mawlai SC (26 to 28) but the latter, who have a game in hand, will be in action tomorrow where they could extend their lead to 5 points and tighten their grip on the OC Blue SPL trophy.
Nongthymmai still remain in the relegation zone – they have 8 points now – but today’s heroic performance should give the players a huge boost in morale. It also brought to an end their run of six consecutive defeats.
SLFC had all the chances they could have wanted in the first half but failed to convert any, though it seemed only a matter of time before they would score.
That spirit seemed to fade in the second half and, on the other hand, Nongthymmai began to show more purpose and intent even though it seemed unlikely that they would break the Lajong defence, especially as several of their players were pulling up with cramp even before half time.
Then, a cross from Samchaphrang Lato on the left flank dropped into open space in the box and Nongthymmai did not deal with it, leaving Rimankhraw an opportunity to pounce and score the opener to his side’s great relief.
That joy would not last long, however, as a Nongthymmai set-piece into the box at the other end was meant to be cleared by Abhay Chettri but he scuffed his kick and Donboklang lapped up the chance to score.
Lajong had to look for the lead again but could not find it. Two dangerous crosses in the dying minutes saw important clearances by Nongthymmai’s Dlessing Lyngdoh and goalkeeper Akash Thapa and the last action of the afternoon involved Lajong’s Babysunday Marngar taking too much time before making a shot from a good spot, with the delay allowing a defender to cut off his attempt.
Despite Shillong Lajong FC’s early dominance and eventual breakthrough, Nongthymmai SC’s resilience and fighting spirit ensured a well-earned draw, shaking up the title race in the Shillong Premier League 2024.
While the result dents Lajong’s pursuit of the top spot, it serves as a crucial confidence booster for Nongthymmai, who ended their losing streak with a spirited performance.
With Mawlai SC now in prime position to widen their lead at the top, all eyes will be on their next fixture as the season enters a decisive phase.
There will be two matches in the SPL on Thursday. The first will involve Langsning FC and Mawlai at 11am followed by Sawmer SC versus Rangdajied United FC at 2:30pm.

Shillong set to become India’s next football capital: NEUFC CEO
India need to manage Bumrah’s workload: Philander
