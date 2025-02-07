Friday, February 7, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Deepika, Mary Kom, Sadhguru to join PM’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Feb 6: The eighth edition of the prime minister’s annual ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ (PPC) is set to be held in a different format with renowned personalities like actor Deepika Padukone, six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom and spiritual leader Sadhguru joining the event, sources said on Thursday.
The event, scheduled for February 10, will feature eight episodes where these experts will talk to students and be part of their journey from becoming exam “worriers” to “warriors”, they said. Other famous personalities who have been roped in are Paralympic gold medallist Avani Lekhara, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, Sonali Sabharwal, health influencer Food Pharmer, actors Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar, YouTuber Technical Guru ji and Radhika Gupta.
In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Pariksha Pe Charcha is back and that too in a fresh and livelier format! Urging all #ExamWarriors, their parents and teachers to watch #PPC2025, consisting of 8 very interesting episodes covering different aspects of stress-free exams!” PPC is an annual event in which Modi interacts with students appearing for board examinations. During the event, he also answers students’ queries related to exam stress and other issues. The first edition of the prime minister’s interactive programme with school and college students was held at the Talkatora Stadium in February 2018. (PTI)

Previous article
Rajnath, Hegseth agree to work on 10-yr framework to boost defence ties
Next article
Rush of devotees at the Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj, on Thursday. (PTI)
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Bangladesh lodges protest with India over Sheikh Hasina’s activities

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house set on fire by mob Dhaka/New Delhi, Feb 6: Bangladesh on Thursday lodged a protest...
INTERNATIONAL

New Attorney General orders review of Trump cases

Washington, Feb 6: New Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday ordered a review of the federal prosecution of...
INTERNATIONAL

Mexico deploys first of 10,000 Natl Guard troops to US border

Ciudad Juarez (Mexico), Feb 6: A line of Mexican National Guard and Army trucks rumbled along the border...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel announces plan for Gaza residents to ‘leave’

Welcomes Trump’s ‘long-term reconstruction’ initiative Tel Aviv, Feb 6: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Thursday said that he...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bangladesh lodges protest with India over Sheikh Hasina’s activities

INTERNATIONAL 0
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house set on fire by mob Dhaka/New...

New Attorney General orders review of Trump cases

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Feb 6: New Attorney General Pam Bondi on...

Mexico deploys first of 10,000 Natl Guard troops to US border

INTERNATIONAL 0
Ciudad Juarez (Mexico), Feb 6: A line of Mexican...
Load more

Popular news

Bangladesh lodges protest with India over Sheikh Hasina’s activities

INTERNATIONAL 0
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house set on fire by mob Dhaka/New...

New Attorney General orders review of Trump cases

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Feb 6: New Attorney General Pam Bondi on...

Mexico deploys first of 10,000 Natl Guard troops to US border

INTERNATIONAL 0
Ciudad Juarez (Mexico), Feb 6: A line of Mexican...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge