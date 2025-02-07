Gauhati HC orders strict vigil to curb illegal coal mining in Tipam Hills

GUWAHATI, Feb 7: The Gauhati High Court has asked the state’s authorities to keep strict vigil to curb illegal mining activities in the Tipam Hills area under Digboi sub-division in Upper Assam.

The directive by the High Court came during the hearing of a suo moto petition, based on a newspaper report dated April 05, 2018, wherein it was reported that coal smugglers were carrying out illegal activities in the Tipam Hills area, resulting in destruction of the historic site.

The state government and other respondents submitted that illegal mining activities carried out by the coal smugglers in Tipam Hills have now been stopped and that regular monitoring was being done to prevent illegal mining by coal smugglers in the said area.

T.J. Mahanta, the Amicus Curiae submitted that after the compliance reports filed by the state and other respondents, no illegal activities were being witnessed in Tipam Hills over the past two years.

The Amicus Curiae however submitted that the state be directed to continue the monitoring and supervision so that illegal mining activities cannot again be carried out by coal smugglers in Tipam Hills.

During the pendency of the PIL, another issue regarding protection of the monuments of historical importance of the Ahom dynasty was also raised.

Pursuant to the direction given by the court on April 30, 2024, an affidavit was filed on behalf of the director, Directorate of Archaeology, Government of Assam on August 29, 2024, wherein a statement was made about an ongoing survey to identify historical monuments and thereafter, take necessary steps to protect the same.

It was also mentioned that so far as the monuments of the Ahom dynasty are concerned, an exercise be undertaken for the purpose of taking those monuments under the purview of ‘protected historical sites/monuments’ by measuring their authenticity, integrity and archaeological findings.

“Taking into consideration the submission made on behalf of the director, Directorate of Archaeology, we deem it appropriate to dispose of this PIL (sup moto) petition at this stage with a direction to the respondents to complete the said exercise expeditiously, preferably, within a period of six months from today and thereafter, to take effective measures for protection of the historical monuments relating to the Ahom dynasty in the state of Assam,” the court directed.