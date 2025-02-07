Leaders unwind after intense polling, gear up for counting day

Delhi polls

New Delhi, Feb 6: A day after the electoral showdown in Delhi, candidates spent their time attending party meetings, enjoying time with family, playing with pets, meditating and preparing for the verdict that lies ahead.

Polling was held across 13,766 stations in all 70 Assembly constituencies of the capital on Wednesday and with the results scheduled to be announced on February 8, political leaders balanced relaxation with party meetings and planning sessions.

Candidates from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress engaged in post-election discussions with party workers, while also catching up on personal time.

Talking to PTI, BJP’s Malviya Nagar candidate Satish Upadhyay said after a month of intense campaigning, he finally got some time to unwind.

“After many days, I had tea with my wife at home. I also spent time with my pet Berlin, read newspapers and spoke with relatives and friends over the phone,” he said.

Upadhyay also met party workers to prepare for Saturday’s vote counting.

BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, the candidate from Kalkaji, said party meetings and election-related work kept him occupied.

“Like every other day in a politician’s life, we had meetings and preparations for the counting day. This continued till 6 pm. After that, there were family commitments, including attending weddings, so there was not much time left,” he said.

Another BJP leader, Mohan Singh Bisht, also had a packed schedule. “We had a party meeting at 10 am, followed by other results-related work. I am trying to finish everything early so that I can spend some time with my kids in the evening,” he said.

BJP’s Bijwasan candidate Kailash Gahlot said, “After the polling was over on Wednesday, I spent some quality time with my family. Along with that, I also reviewed polling-day activities with ward in-charges and prepared a list of counting agents.”

70 strong rooms set up with three-tier security

The EVMs and VVPAT machines used in the Delhi assembly elections have been kept in 70 strong rooms with a three-tier security system in place, an official said on Thursday.

Delhiites cast their votes in the assembly elections on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8.

“These strong rooms, one for each assembly constituency, are being safeguarded with stringent security measures as part of the Election Commission of India’s protocols,” an official statement by Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R. Alice Vaz said. (PTI)