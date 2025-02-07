Friday, February 7, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Leaders unwind after intense polling, gear up for counting day

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Delhi polls

New Delhi, Feb 6: A day after the electoral showdown in Delhi, candidates spent their time attending party meetings, enjoying time with family, playing with pets, meditating and preparing for the verdict that lies ahead.
Polling was held across 13,766 stations in all 70 Assembly constituencies of the capital on Wednesday and with the results scheduled to be announced on February 8, political leaders balanced relaxation with party meetings and planning sessions.
Candidates from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress engaged in post-election discussions with party workers, while also catching up on personal time.
Talking to PTI, BJP’s Malviya Nagar candidate Satish Upadhyay said after a month of intense campaigning, he finally got some time to unwind.
“After many days, I had tea with my wife at home. I also spent time with my pet Berlin, read newspapers and spoke with relatives and friends over the phone,” he said.
Upadhyay also met party workers to prepare for Saturday’s vote counting.
BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, the candidate from Kalkaji, said party meetings and election-related work kept him occupied.
“Like every other day in a politician’s life, we had meetings and preparations for the counting day. This continued till 6 pm. After that, there were family commitments, including attending weddings, so there was not much time left,” he said.
Another BJP leader, Mohan Singh Bisht, also had a packed schedule. “We had a party meeting at 10 am, followed by other results-related work. I am trying to finish everything early so that I can spend some time with my kids in the evening,” he said.
BJP’s Bijwasan candidate Kailash Gahlot said, “After the polling was over on Wednesday, I spent some quality time with my family. Along with that, I also reviewed polling-day activities with ward in-charges and prepared a list of counting agents.”

70 strong rooms set up with three-tier security

The EVMs and VVPAT machines used in the Delhi assembly elections have been kept in 70 strong rooms with a three-tier security system in place, an official said on Thursday.
Delhiites cast their votes in the assembly elections on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8.
“These strong rooms, one for each assembly constituency, are being safeguarded with stringent security measures as part of the Election Commission of India’s protocols,” an official statement by Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R. Alice Vaz said. (PTI)

Previous article
Rush of devotees at the Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj, on Thursday. (PTI)
Next article
Opp forces LS adjournments over deportation issue
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Bangladesh lodges protest with India over Sheikh Hasina’s activities

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house set on fire by mob Dhaka/New Delhi, Feb 6: Bangladesh on Thursday lodged a protest...
INTERNATIONAL

New Attorney General orders review of Trump cases

Washington, Feb 6: New Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday ordered a review of the federal prosecution of...
INTERNATIONAL

Mexico deploys first of 10,000 Natl Guard troops to US border

Ciudad Juarez (Mexico), Feb 6: A line of Mexican National Guard and Army trucks rumbled along the border...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel announces plan for Gaza residents to ‘leave’

Welcomes Trump’s ‘long-term reconstruction’ initiative Tel Aviv, Feb 6: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Thursday said that he...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bangladesh lodges protest with India over Sheikh Hasina’s activities

INTERNATIONAL 0
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house set on fire by mob Dhaka/New...

New Attorney General orders review of Trump cases

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Feb 6: New Attorney General Pam Bondi on...

Mexico deploys first of 10,000 Natl Guard troops to US border

INTERNATIONAL 0
Ciudad Juarez (Mexico), Feb 6: A line of Mexican...
Load more

Popular news

Bangladesh lodges protest with India over Sheikh Hasina’s activities

INTERNATIONAL 0
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house set on fire by mob Dhaka/New...

New Attorney General orders review of Trump cases

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Feb 6: New Attorney General Pam Bondi on...

Mexico deploys first of 10,000 Natl Guard troops to US border

INTERNATIONAL 0
Ciudad Juarez (Mexico), Feb 6: A line of Mexican...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge