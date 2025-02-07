Letters to the Editor

Donald Trump’s stance on illegal immigration has hurt many

While some immigrants are blessings, others can be curses. This fact is known to Donald Trump better than any other world leader. His outspoken stance on cracking down on illegal immigration in the U.S. has defined his leadership. It has also earned him plenty of critics — even from within his own country. Soon after taking over charge at the White House, the US president immediately focused on this concern. It was a key part of his “Make America Great Again” campaign. The Trump administration swiftly introduced tough measures to address what it saw as a serious threat to the future of the nation.

The new administration has already started using military planes to deport undocumented immigrants from Mexico, Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, and Guatemala. Of course, this crackdown has not spared India. A military aircraft carrying about 100 Indian migrants has been deployed. This marks a complete departure from the usual deportation process and sends a strong message about Trump’s posture in tackling illegal immigration.

It seems, unlike other leaders, Donald Trump is well aware of the risks illegal immigration poses to the U.S. if it had remained as lax as the Biden administration. He often points to Europe—where France, Germany, and the UK are grappling with growing unrest, as some migrant groups openly challenge the government and indulge in violence. Trump argues that if the U.S. had remained complacent and encouraged a flood of infiltration as the previous administrations, it could be heading down the same dangerous path.

What has drawn criticism in India is the way migrants are reportedly being sent back in handcuffs and shackles, a sight that many in India find deeply humiliating. Many people believe that the US has overreacted in this situation, causing significant emotional distress. Not everyone agrees with this approach, but India has promptly shown a willingness to cooperate with the U.S. in dealing with undocumented Indian nationals or those who have overstayed. This suggests how immigration policies are deeply tied to international relations. Moreover, India cannot afford to strain its relationship with the USA.

However, in contrast, Trump has also won high praises for his benevolence in picking the best Indian Americans for the new administration. He is quick to heap appreciation on those who might prove promising to the country. Some notable high-profile appointments include Vivek Ramaswamy, who is co-leading the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, and Kash Patel, who has been nominated as the FBI Director. Trump has also offered key roles to individuals such as Harmeet Dhillon, Dr Jay Bhattacharya, and Sriram Krishnan, demonstrating his appreciation for Indian-American expertise across various fields. This has certainly made Indians proud.

To sum up, Trump’s immigration stance is a paradox — iron fists for illegal migrants, open arms for high achievers. As his policies continue to unfold, one thing is pretty clear: love him or hate him, Trump knows how to make waves and how to make America great again. Should India also learn a lesson or two from Donald Trump, who never shies away from calling a spade a spade?

Salil Gewali,

Shillong

104 Indians deported by Trump Administration

104 Indians deported by the Trump administration reached Amritsar airport. They were from different states. 30 are from Punjab; 33 each from Haryana and Gujarat; 3 each from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and 2 from Chandigarh. It is a pity to note that they were sent to India when Modi is scheduled to visit Trump on Feb 13 in Washington. This action shows that all Indians who are staying in the USA illegally will be deported and due to this urgency all the cost has been borne by the US government. As per estimates there are over 18,000 Indians who are either overstaying or illegally staying without any genuine documents. India figures among the nations with the largest unauthorised immigrant population in the US according to Pew Research Centre. Hence India will have to rehabilitate around 18,000 nationals who have been or will be deported. India must stop illegal migration to the US and streamline legal migration routes so that such a situation may not be created in future which can embarrass the country.

Illegal immigrants, including those who overstay visas or enter through unauthorised routes, are often at risk of deportation. Many of these individuals had entered the US using irregular means, commonly referred to as the ‘donkey route,’ spending lakhs of rupees to facilitate their passage. For India, this mass deportation is embarrassing on multiple levels. First, it exposes the loopholes in India’s migration system and the desperation of many to seek better livelihood abroad through illegal means.

Additionally, the incident damages India’s global reputation, presenting it as a country that struggles to provide livelihoods to its citizens. Moreover, it also reflects poorly on the State Governments. While landing at Amritsar airport deportees reported that adults were handcuffed while traveling and even their shoe laces were removed to foil escape.

The first such deportation under President Donald Trump’s intensified immigration crackdown in his second term underscores the complexities of illegal immigration and the stark realities faced by those seeking a better life beyond their homeland. The sight of a C-17 Globemaster, a transport aircraft typically used for military operations, being repurposed for deportation serves as a stark reminder of the growing rigidity in immigration enforcement and the deepening rift between economic aspirations and legal barriers.

The use of military aircraft suggests a heightened sense of urgency, aligning with Trump’s long standing stance that illegal immigration threatens national security and economic stability, For India, the situation presents a diplomatic challenge. While New Delhi has consistently opposed illegal immigration and affirmed its commitment to taking back verified Indian nationals, the optics of mass deportations can be problematic.

The implications of this action are both humanitarian and political, raising questions about the circumstances that led these individuals to migrate illegally and the consequences they now face upon their return.

The promise of economic prosperity, coupled with a desire to escape financial hardships and limited opportunities back home, has driven many to take perilous journeys through Latin American countries, often relying on human smugglers who charge exorbitant sums with no guarantee of success. Many of these migrants undertake treacherous paths via Mexico and the infamous Darién Gap, risking their lives in the hope of securing a future in the United States. However, for those who get apprehended by US immigration authorities or fail to meet asylum requirements, the dream collapses into a painful reality of detention and deportation. For the deportees, the return to India is not just a physical relocation but an emotional and social upheaval. Many have spent years attempting to integrate into American society, working in low-paying jobs, and living under constant fear of immigration raids and arrests. The stigma of deportation often follows them home, with families and communities reacting with disappointment, embarrassment, or even hostility..

The United Nations and various human rights organizations have long emphasized that deportation policies must be executed with dignity and due process, ensuring that returnees are not subjected to further hardships upon repatriation. Strengthening domestic job markets, expanding skill development programs, and improving economic opportunities in rural and semi-urban areas could reduce the desperation that leads individuals to seek uncertain futures through illegal channels.

It is expected from the government that necessary steps are taken so that such situations may not arise in future.

Yash Pal Ralhan,

Via email