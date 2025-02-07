Friday, February 7, 2025
Health

Tele-MANAS mental health helpline handles over 18.1 lakh calls: Centre

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Feb 7: The Tele MANAS toll-free number, launched as part of the national tele-mental health programme in India, has received more than 18,13,000 lakh calls till February 2025, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav, said on Friday.

The toll-free number (14416) was launched in 2022 to counter the rising mental health issues in the country. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha today, Jadhav stated that 53 Tele MANAS cells have been set up in 36 states. It provides 24×7 mental health services in up to 20 languages.

As of February 3, “36 States/ UTs have set up 53 Tele MANAS Cells. Tele-MANAS services are available in 20 languages based on language opted by States. More than 18,13,000 calls have been handled on the helpline number,” Jadhav said.

Tele MANAS cells were launched under the National Tele Mental Health Programme (NTMHP) — functioning as the digital arm of the District Mental Health Programme. The government has been allocating “Rs. 120.98 crore, Rs. 133.73 crore and Rs. 90.00 crore for NTMHP for the year 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 respectively,” the MoS said.

Tele-MANAS Mobile Application is a comprehensive mobile platform that has been developed to provide support for mental health issues ranging from well-being to mental disorders.

A dedicated Tele-MANAS Cell has also been established at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune to extend tele-mental health assistance and support to all Armed Forces service personnel and their dependents.

To address mental health problems right from the grassroots level, the government has added mental health services to the package of services under Comprehensive Primary Health Care provided at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

It has “upgraded more than 1.73 lakh Sub Health Centres (SHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs,” Jadhav said. Meanwhile, the government on Friday also informed of 8.59 crore hospital admissions worth Rs 1.19 lakh crore authorised under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) till January.

IANS

