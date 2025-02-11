Tuesday, February 11, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Aero India 2025: Adani Defence, DRDO unveil Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System

Bengaluru, Feb 11: Adani Defence & Aerospace, in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), on Tuesday unveiled a cutting-edge Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System at the ‘Aero India 2025’ here.

The state-of-the-art system marks a significant step in enhancing India’s defence preparedness against evolving aerial threats. With the increasing use of drones in modern warfare for both reconnaissance and offensive operations, the need for a robust anti-drone mechanism has become imperative, according to a company statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence &amp; Aerospace, said, “This unveiling is a testament to the success of India’s defence innovation ecosystem, driven by DRDO’s world-class R&D and the Transfer of Technology framework.”

Adani Defence & Aerospace is proud to translate DRDO’s cutting-edge technology into an operationally ready solution that strengthens our armed forces’ ability to counter evolving drone threats.

“By leveraging our advanced manufacturing capabilities, we are committed to ensuring that our armed forces have access to the most advanced, indigenous defence technologies to safeguard the nation’s strategic interests,” he added.

The platform was launched by Dr B.K. Das, Director General (Electronics and Communication System), DRDO, in the presence of defence experts, and industry partners, underscoring India’s commitment to strengthening indigenous defence capabilities.

The Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System ensures long-range protection, agility, and precision, making it a formidable asset for modern defence forces. It offers seamless protection through advanced sensor capabilities, including automatic detection, classification, and neutralization of drones.

Integrated onto a single 4×4 vehicle, the system provides a highly mobile, agile, reliable, and self-sufficient counter-drone solution. It features a high-energy laser system for precise drone neutralization, a 7.62 mm gun for aerial threat engagement, and advanced radar, SIGINT, electro-optical sensors, and jammers for real-time target acquisition, tracking, and neutralization within a range of 10 km.

The integration of multiple counter-drone technologies into a single platform ensures rapid response and operational flexibility, making it a critical asset for securing India’s defence infrastructure. Das said that the introduction of the drone system is a crucial step in enhancing India’s defence preparedness against asymmetric threats.

“This system integrates multiple counter-drone technologies into a highly mobile platform, ensuring rapid response and operational flexibility. DRDO remains committed to developing indigenous, next-generation solutions in collaboration with the Indian industry to strengthen national security. We are confident that this system will play a pivotal role in securing key defence and civilian assets against the increasing threat posed by rogue drones,” he emphasised.

The launch of this system reinforces India’s commitment to developing cutting-edge defence technologies indigenously, reducing reliance on imports, and bolstering national security. As unmanned aerial threats continue to evolve, the collaboration between Adani Defence &amp; Aerospace and DRDO marks a significant milestone in advancing India’s defence capabilities with world-class, homegrown solutions, the company noted.

IANS

Previous article
Study shows potassium-enriched salt can reduce recurrent stroke risk
Next article
Trump suspends US Foreign Corruption Act; Adani Group stocks surge
