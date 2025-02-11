INTERNATIONAL Farmers and their tractors protest over the changes to inheritance tax rules in the budget which introduced new taxes on farms worth more than Â£1 million, in London, on Monday. (PTI) By: Agencies Date: February 11, 2025 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmail Previous articleIndian eateries among targets of UK ‘blitz’ against illegal migrantsNext articleSalman Rushdie’s attempted murder trial begins Related articles INTERNATIONAL World leaders, CEOs, scientists from 100 countries attend AI summit Paris, Feb 10: Major world leaders are meeting for an AI summit in Paris, where challenging diplomatic talks... INTERNATIONAL Trump serious about making Canada 51st state Washington, Feb 10: President Donald Trump said he is serious about wanting Canada to become the 51st state... INTERNATIONAL ‘Op Devil Hunt’ sees 1,300 arrests in B’desh New Delhi, Feb 10: Bangladesh’s security forces have arrested over 1,300 individuals till Monday in a major crackdown... INTERNATIONAL Salman Rushdie’s attempted murder trial begins Mayville, Feb 10: Lawyers began delivering opening statements Monday at the trial of the man charged with trying...