Tuesday, February 11, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

J&K: Two soldiers including captain killed in landmine explosion in Akhnoor sector

Jammu, Feb 11: Two soldiers including an officer were killed on Tuesday in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during patrolling near the Line of Control (LoC) fence in J&K’s Akhnoor sector.

A Defence Ministry Spokesman said that the suspected improvised explosive device blast was reported in Lalaeli in the Akhnoor sector during a fence patrol resulting in two fatalities.

“Troops are dominating the area and search operations are underway. White Knight Corps salutes and pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice by two gallant soldiers,” said the Spokesperson.

He added that a captain rank officer is also among the two martyred soldiers. “It was not immediately known whether the IED had been planted by the terrorists or was it due to the accidental stepping on an anti-infiltration landline planted by the army close to the LoC fence that resulted in the tragedy,” he said.

The Spokesperson said that last week, five terrorists were killed in a landmine explosion when they tried to infiltrate into the Indian side of the LoC in Rajouri district. “One of the infiltrating terrorists stepped on an anti-infiltration landmine in the area close to the LoC fence. The landmine had exploded killing all the five Pakistani terrorists,” he said.

He further added that in another incident last week in Poonch district, terrorists from across the LoC fired at the patrolling soldiers after which the alert soldiers returned the fire thereby thwarting another infiltration attempt.

He said that Patrolling by the army near the LoC and by the security forces in the hinterland has been further intensified after a top-level security review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week.

The Union Home Minister directed that the security forces should ensure zero infiltration and zero tolerance towards terrorists in J&K. The Spokesperson said that there are reports that because of less snowfall this winter, all the infiltration routes of the terrorists are open and this has necessitated heightened vigil by the army deployed along the LoC.

IANS

