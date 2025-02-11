Wednesday, February 12, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina and others to appear before NCW on February 17

Mumbai, Feb 11: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called in YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and several others for questioning following the controversy surrounding the “India’s Got Latent” show.

The NCW has expressed concern over the allegedly derogatory and racist remarks made by the content creators involved. The Commission has taken serious note of the vulgar and offensive remarks made by content creators such as Ranveer, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show’s producers, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra.

The NCW’s letter read, “Particularly in a society that values equality and respect for one another, these remarks, which have provoked intense public indignation, violate the dignity and respect that every person is entitled to.”

As per the instructions of NCW Chairperson Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar, a hearing has been scheduled to address the controversial statements made by the content providers on India’s Got Latent.

The hearing will take place at the NCW office in New Delhi on February 17. As per reports, action has been intensified on the roast show India’s Got Latent. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has filed a case, which involves 30 to 40 individuals.

It is being reported that the process of sending notices to all the individuals has begun. Soon, all of them will have to appear before the Cyber Cell to give their statements. The Cyber Department has reportedly registered the case under relevant sections of the IT Act and sought the removal of all episodes of the comedy show.

On Feb 10, podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia issued a public apology, admitting that his comment was “not appropriate” and “not even funny.” In a video statement, Ranveer said, “My comment was not appropriate, was not even funny, comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I use my platform; obviously, this is not how I wished to use it.”

He added, “I am not going to give any context, any justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just offering an apology. I personally had a lapse in my judgment; it was not cool on my part.

The podcast is watched by people of all ages, and don’t want to a kind of person that takes responsibility; family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. Need to use this platform better; that’s been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to get better; I have asked the makers to remove the insensitive segment from the video. I am sorry; I hope you can forgive me as a human being.”

IANS

