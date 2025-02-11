World Watch

Musk supports objection to ‘Bengali’ signboard

London, Feb 10: A British MP has received support from tech billionaire Elon Musk after objecting to a signage written in English and Bengali at London’s Whitechapel station and demanding it be in English only. Rupert Lowe, the Great Yarmouth MP, took to his official X account and posted a picture of the dual language signboard at the Whitechapel Station. “This is London – the station name should be in English, and English only,” Lowe posted on Sunday. Lowe’s post received mixed reactions from the X users with some supporting his views while others saying it’s ok to have bilingual signage. Musk, who owns X, also commented on the post. “Yes,” Musk responded. (PTI)

Vessel carrying 65, mostly Paks, capsizes in Libya

Islamabad, Feb 10: In yet another boat tragedy, a vessel carrying at least 65 passengers, mostly Pakistanis, capsized off the coast of Libya, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) confirmed in Islamabad on Monday. “Our Embassy in Tripoli has informed us that a vessel carrying approximately 65 passengers capsized near the port of Marsa Dela, North West of Zawiya city, Libya. The Pakistan Embassy in Tripoli has immediately dispatched a team to Zawiya hospital to assist the local authorities in identification of the deceased,” read a statement issued by the Pakistan Foreign Office. “The Embassy is also trying to ascertain further details of the Pakistani affectees,” the statement added. (IANS)

Trump declares Feb 9 as ‘Gulf of America Day’

Washington, Feb 10: United States President Donald Trump has officially designated February 9 as “Gulf of America Day,” marking the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico. The proclamation was signed on Sunday while Trump was en route to New Orleans for Super Bowl 59, with Air Force One flying over the renamed region. The renaming follows Executive Order 14172, signed on January 20, 2025, which mandated changes to the US Continental Shelf area. As per the order, the Secretary of the Interior was instructed to initiate the renaming of the body of water bordered by Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida, extending to the maritime boundary shared with Mexico and Cuba. (IANS)

Indians arrested in Nepal for alleged online gambling racket

Kathmandu, Feb 10: Nepal police arrested 23 Indians on Monday in the Bagmati province of the Himalayan nation on charges of operating an online gambling racket. The arrests were made in a two-storey building located in Budhanilkantha Municipality, located 10 km north of Kathmandu, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Apil Kumar Bohara.The 23 Indian nationals were arrested red-handed when the police raided the building based on a tip-off. Police also seized Rs 81,000 cash, 88 mobile phone sets and 10 laptops from their possession. They are being charged under the anti-gambling act, police said. (PTI)