‘Concussed’ Shanaka in trouble

Colombo, Feb 11: All-rounder Dasun Shanaka landed in trouble after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) decided to initiate an inquiry against him for allegedly faking concussion to skip a domestic match to play for Dubai Capitals in the ILT20.

Shanaka, a former white ball formats captain of Sri Lanka, left Sinhalese Sports Club’s three-day match against Moors Sports Club in the Major League Tournament after playing the first two days.

It has now been alleged that match referee Wendell Labrooy had been led to believe that Shanaka had a concussion to get a substitute approved.

“SSC (Shanaka’s first-class club) would probably be conducting their own inquiry as well,” SLC CEO Ashely De Silva told ESPNCricinfo.

The former Sri Lankan skipper was one of the three players who were recalled by SSC for the match against Moors, as they were trying to avoid relegation. (PTI)